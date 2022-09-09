Read full article on original website
Five People Were Shot at a Santa Fe Birthday PartyDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This FridayDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe, New Mexico Is Doing Its Part to Protect the Bees!Daniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A New Mexico School for the Arts Student Has Been Named National Student PoetDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
The Man Who Died at the Santa Fe Ski Basin Was a Well-Known Local Chef & ArtistDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Daily Lobo
5 and Why: 5 yummy places to eat around Albuquerque
Albuquerque is a large city filled with amazing places to dine. According to University of New Mexico junior Evan Anaya, these five restaurants around Albuquerque are unmissable when considering a place to grab a bite with friends, on a date or alone. His suggestions might provide you with your next restful break from studying.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos County Council Honors Legendary Lou Pierotti, Presents Proclamation Presented To His Son
Peter Pierotti, son of the legendary Lou Pierotti, left, accepts a proclamation from Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor recognizing an d honoring Lou Pierotti. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors at their Sept. 6 meeting, issued a proclamation to recognize and honor the life, achievements...
losalamosreporter.com
Amaranth Harvest Set For Saturday At Española Healing Foods Oasis
It’s time for the amaranth harvest at the Española Healing Foods Oasis with Beata Tsosie-Pena from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 313 N. Paseo de Onate in Española. Learn how to harvest amaranth. Enjoy a cooking demonstration with the grains. Receive a piñon...
KRQE News 13
Outrageous prices: Visitors say fair food is overpriced
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the discount days at the fair, visitors will still want to take a lot of money with them. If you haven’t been to the fair yet this year, the food prices are getting crazy. The food is one of the biggest attractions at the fair, but if you plan on eating this year, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.
rrobserver.com
Haynes Outdoor Pool has gone to the dogs
(Story, audio by Garrison Wells/Observer) If you’re human, this story isn’t for you. Haynes Pool at Haynes Community Park in Rio Rancho Saturday was the place to be. There were Huskies, Labs, Standard Poodles, just about every kind of pooch at this pool party. Splashing dogs. Barking dogs. Happy dogs.
Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Collects 110 Used Bikes For Underprivileged New Mexico Youth
Los Alamos Kiwanis thanks the community for donating 110 used bikes this weekend for the New Mexico FB4K Organization, which will clean and repair the bikes and pass them on to underprivileged youth. Courtesy photo.
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 4 of high school football in New Mexico wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Perennial title contender Cleveland made the trip down south to take on a winless Las Cruces team. The electric Storm offense did their thing, as quarterback Evan Wysong opened the […]
Who will be the 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday the Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge began at the New Mexico State Fair. Restaurants from around New Mexico face off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. Participating restaurants will cook up the best green chile cheeseburger they can. Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ won the challenge. For […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair has announced the discount days and special recognition days. The fair runs from September 8 – 18. Below is a list of discount days and special recognition days:. September 9 – 11, 2022 – Teacher & State Employee Appreciation...
New Mexico State Police: Man jumped onto stage during concert at fair
The incident happened Saturday night.
losalamosreporter.com
Ken Milder Establishes The Los Alamos Little Theatre Endowment Fund
Pictured outside the Los Alamos Little Theatre ‘s home at the Performing Arts Center are from left, Megan Pimentel, Los Alamos Little Theater Board President; Ken Milder and Steve Laurent, Los Alamos Community Foundation Executive Director. Photo Courtesy LACF. LACF NEWS RELEASE. The Los Alamos Community Foundation announced Friday...
Friday Night Football – Week 4
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The week 4 game of the week featured the La Cueva Bears hosting undefeated Volcano Vista on La Cueva’s homecoming night. After a multiple lead changes early in the first half, the Bears began to take control following three successful onside kicks. La Cueva went on to win 38-28 and improve to […]
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
rrobserver.com
Weekend looks to be rainy, go to a car show anyway
After a dry and sunny week, the weekend will be rainy. Luckily, it will cool off quite a bit too. National Weather Service says: “Warm temperatures for your Friday before a cool-down this weekend. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in late Friday, lasting through the weekend.”
