Los Alamos County Library System will be presenting The Art of Youthful Aging live on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. This program is free to the public and ideal for anyone interested in fostering a more positive mindset toward aging. This program will offer specific tips on lifestyle changes to help you age gracefully and peacefully while enhancing emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing. Topics covered will include the nature of cognition, discarding negative expectations, looking beyond stereotypes, and embracing change.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO