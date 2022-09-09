ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

losalamosreporter.com

County: Cone Zone – Week Of Sept. 11

The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through. contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit. the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution. within the construction work zones. Please note the below information...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NNSA’s Online Public Scoping Meetings For LANL Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement Are Sept. 13 And 14

NNSA will be hosting two internet-based (with telephone access), virtual scoping meetings this week in place of in-person meetings to seek public comments on the scope and alternatives that should be included in the Site-Wide Environmental Impact Statement (SWEIS) for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The LANL SWEIS will analyze the...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

County: COVID-19 Newsletter Issued For Week Ending Sept. 6

In this week’s Los Alamos County COVID-19 Newsletter issued Friday, Sept. 9, William F. Athas, PhD, writes in the “Epidemiology Corner” that the CDC Community Level for Los Alamos increased from Low to Medium. He states that,. “For the week ending September 6, the CDC Community Level...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Memorial Services For Loring Cox Set For Wednesday, Sept. 14

Memorial services in celebration of the life of Loring Cox, a recipient of Los Alamos’s Living Treasure award, proud veteran and a founding member of First Baptist Church (FBC) Los Alamos will be held at FBC at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mr. Cox passed away December 29, 2020. FBC is located at 2200 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos County Council Honors Legendary Lou Pierotti, Presents Proclamation Presented To His Son

Peter Pierotti, son of the legendary Lou Pierotti, left, accepts a proclamation from Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor recognizing an d honoring Lou Pierotti. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. maire@losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County Councilors at their Sept. 6 meeting, issued a proclamation to recognize and honor the life, achievements...
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Blood Drive Underway Today At VFW Post 8874

HMS Implacable is sponsoring a blood drive today for Vitalant from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at VFW Post 8874, 1793 Deacon Sreet in Los Alamos. Walk in spots are open so please stop in and share the gift of life. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Mesa Public Library Presents ‘The Art of Youthful Aging’ Live On Zoom

Los Alamos County Library System will be presenting The Art of Youthful Aging live on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. This program is free to the public and ideal for anyone interested in fostering a more positive mindset toward aging. This program will offer specific tips on lifestyle changes to help you age gracefully and peacefully while enhancing emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing. Topics covered will include the nature of cognition, discarding negative expectations, looking beyond stereotypes, and embracing change.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
