10 Films That Pay Homage To The Late Queen Elizabeth II

By Sammy Approved
101.1. The Wiz
 4 days ago

Source: WPA Pool / Getty


Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old today. She became the longest-reigning British monarch in history. Learn more about her reign and dynasty with a list of 10 films that mention her legacy
inside.

The world is devastated to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. The royal website reported that the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. They also mention that The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening (Sep. 8) and will return to London tomorrow (Sep. 9).

There are several historical and biographical dramas that pay homage to the late, Queen Elizabeth II. There are even comedic films, documentaries and period pieces that examine her and her family’s long line of royal history.

Elizabeth II was the Queen of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Elizabeth was born in Mayfair, London, as the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York. Her father acceded to the throne in 1936 upon the abdication of his brother, King Edward VIII, making Elizabeth the heir presumptive.

There are countless stories that explore her life, but these 10 films all offer something different. If you are interested in the facts of her story, you should consider watching Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part , which was a documentary about the Queen released in 2022. If seeing something so serious is too much for you at this time, try watching the comedy based on the Queen’s little pet, Queen’s Corgi .

There’s something for everyone.

Check out a list of 10 films that mention and pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II below:

1. Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s)

Source:YouTube

This 2022 documentary is based on the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-lived, longest reigning British monarch and longest serving female head of state in history. Stream on Paramount+.

2. Victoria & Abdul

Source:YouTube

Victoria & Abdul is a 2017 British biographical historical drama film directed by Stephen Frears and written by Lee Hall. The film is based on the book of the same name by Shrabani Basu, about the real-life relationship between Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom and her Indian Muslim servant Abdul Karim.

The most obvious of Queen Victoria’s descendants is, naturally, the late, queen of England. Directly descended from Edward VII, Queen Elizabeth is Victoria’s great-great granddaughter.

Stream now on Netflix.

3. The Queen

Source:YouTube

The Queen is a 2006 British biographical drama film written by Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Frears, starring Helen Mirren in the title role of Queen Elizabeth II. The film depicts the events following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Stream now on HBO Max.

4. A Royal Night Out

Source:YouTube

A Royal Night Out is a 2015 British romantic comedy-drama film directed by Julian Jarrold and written by Trevor de Silva and Kevin Hood. The film stars Sarah Gadon as the teenaged Princess Elizabeth, who, with younger sister Princess Margaret, ventures out of Buckingham Palace to enjoy the VE Day celebrations.

Stream now on Prime Video.

5. Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Source:YouTube

The biographical period drama film was directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Universal Pictures and Working Title Films in 2007.  It follows a mature Queen Elizabeth endures multiple crises late in her reign including court intrigues, an assassination plot, the Spanish Armada, and romantic disappointments.

Stream now on Starz/Hulu Premium Subscription.

6. Bertie & Elizabeth

Source:YouTube

Bertie & Elizabeth is a 2002 television drama film directed by Giles Foster and produced by Carlton Television. The film explores the relationship between King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth from their first meeting to the King’s death in the winter of 1952.

Stream now on Roku Channel.

7. Elizabeth

Source:YouTube

Elizabeth is a 1998 British biographical period drama film directed by Shekhar Kapur and written by Michael Hirst. It stars Cate Blanchett in the title role of Elizabeth I of England, with Geoffrey Rush, Christopher Eccleston, Joseph Fiennes, John Gielgud, and Richard Attenborough in supporting roles.

Stream now on Starz.

8. Her Majesty

Source:YouTube

Her Majesty is a 2001 coming of age film about a young girl who realizes her lifelong dream when Queen Elizabeth II comes to visit her small hometown.

Stream now on Prime Video.

9. The Queen’s Corgi

Source:YouTube

Inspired by Queen Elizabeth II and her pet corgis, the story follows a corgi named Rex, who gets lost and tries to find his way home. The film was theatrically released in Belgium on April 3, 2019.

Stream now on Tubi.

10. The King’s Speech

Source:YouTube

The King’s Speech is a 2010 British historical drama film directed by Tom Hooper and written by David Seidler. Colin Firth plays the future King George VI who, to cope with a stammer, sees Lionel Logue, an Australian speech and language therapist played by Geoffrey Rush.

Stream now on Starz.

