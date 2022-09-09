Read full article on original website
Public feedback sought on effort to create vibrant, revitalized Grand River corridor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As efforts continue to restore the Grand River’s rapids and create more parks, trails and recreation opportunities along its shore, officials are inviting residents to provide input on an equity framework that will help guide that work. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which is leading...
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities
When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
Authentic German-Style Biergarten, Food Court Opens in West Michigan This Week
A new spot to grab a pint and a bite outdoors is opening up in West Michigan!. Steinspark Biergarten and Food Court to Open in Portage. We first learned that's Steinspark, an authentic German-style biergarten and food court, would be coming to Kalamazoo County several months ago. Back in June...
Report: MSU president told to resign
Michigan State University's president has been asked to resign, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Paperboy from Kalamazoo tries to dethrone ‘Jeopardy’ champion
17 years of relentlessness has finally paid off for this Michigan native. Tim Faulkner will try to dethrone the current “Jeopardy” champion on the game show airing tonight, Monday, September 12. Faulkner, 60, was born and raised in Flint. He graduated from Kersley High School in 1980 and...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
See inside The B.O.B., the iconic Grand Rapids bar that reopened after being closed for months
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- It has been eight months since patrons set foot inside one of Grand Rapids most iconic downtown bars. The “Big Old Building” or better known as The. B.O.B. held its grand reopening on Thursday, Sept. 8. MLive/The Grand Rapids Press was there to check...
wmuk.org
Why's That: Why is there a caboose in this Kalamazoo backyard?
Monika Allen lives in Holland, but she grew up in Kalamazoo and still has family here. A few years ago, driving on South Street in the West Main Hill neighborhood, she saw something unexpected. “I was in the car and I said, why is there a train, caboose, just on...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
The Old Oshtemo Cracker Barrel is Now an Event Center
Did you know that the Oshtemo Cracker Barrel that closed in 2018 is now home to an event center?. Cracker Barrel was hit hard after the tragic events in February of 2016 that left multiple people dead by a deranged Uber driver with a gun. By November 2018, the restaurant had closed its doors permanently.
Chefs to raise money for Grand Rapids homeless shelter at ‘Breaking Bread’ harvest dinner
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Dégagé Ministries is cooking up another farm-to-table event prepared by local chefs as part of the second annual “Breaking Bread” harvest fundraiser. The “Breaking Bread” event, featuring a five-course dinner, is slated for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Guests will...
portagenorthernlight.com
Students placed on 33 minute lockdown following incident at Crossroads Mall
The high school entered a precautionary lockup situation at 12:02 pm on Sept. 9, 2022. An email from the school to families stated that the request was made by the Portage Department of Public Safety while they investigated a situation in the vicinity of Crossroads Mall. The Crossroads Mall is 1.3 miles away, or about 4 minutes by car, from the school.
Kalamazoo school leaders mourn former student killed in I-94 shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo Public Schools board members remembered Naya Reynolds, a 22-year-old Kalamazoo Central High School graduate, and spoke out against gun violence during the school board’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 8. A student at Western Michigan University, studying criminal justice and sociology, Reynolds was a cheerleader while attending...
Your guide to ArtPrize 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — ArtPrize, the annual, interactive art competition that draws scores of visitors to Grand Rapids, kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15. Residents will have an opportunity to check out 750 entries — paintings, sculptures, interactive performance art and more — scattered throughout downtown Grand Rapids, and vote on which artists should take home a piece of $250,000 in prize money.
MLive.com
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 3 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The first full Friday night of high school football around Kalamazoo didn’t disappoint, as warm temperatures and a few thrilling finishes provided a late-summer treat for all in attendance. Highlighting the action was Schoolcraft’s fourth-quarter comeback over Kalamazoo United, and other close calls included Portage...
Long-range forecast out 2 weeks showing lots of red temperature maps
The extended forecast says summer will roar back into Michigan as we finish out this coming week. Both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature forecasts put Michigan solidly in a warmer-than-normal pattern. The six to 10 day forecast even shows a very high chance of warmer-than-normal weather.
Why Were Those Black Helicopters Flying Around Grand Rapids This Weekend?
I was out of town this weekend, but sure got reports about some strange black helicopters flying around the Rockford and Grand Rapids area. Should we be concerned and scared?. Some people sure were! Thoughts from the Redditt GR website were all over the place. Such as: We're being invaded....
Hundreds gather at Grand Rapids ballpark to honor 9/11 victims
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Hundreds of people gathered at LMCU ballpark to walk the stairs in honor of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Police officers, firefighters, military members and members of the community gathered at the Lake Michigan Credit Union Ballpark to walk four laps through the stands to symbolize the 110 flights of stairs climbed by rescue workers on 9/11.
‘You chose violence,’ family says as man sentenced for Kalamazoo murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – The family members of Elijah Roberson aren’t going to let his murder destroy them. Instead, his fiancée Pattrice Fuller said, they’ll build back stronger.
Jim Croce Son, A.J. Croce Bringing “Croce Plays Croce” To Kalamazoo
A.J. Croce, son of legendary Folk musician Jim Croce, will be coming to Kalamazoo for the first time to play a special show which will pay tribute to his father. The show is called Croce Plays Croce and last came to Michigan just before the pandemic in the Detroit area in early 2020. This December, he'll be coming to Miller Auditorium on the 3rd, as their website describes the show:
