ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Racing was incredibly close to the Queen's heart - it's no wonder her majesty had ties to one of Australia's greatest trainers and entered a horse in the Melbourne Cup

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Horse racing was without a shadow of a doubt the Queen's favourite sport and Britain's longest-serving monarch - who died on Thursday aged 96 - enjoyed ties with some of Australia's leading trainers.

They include the likes of Bart Cummings - who won the Melbourne Cup a staggering 12 times - and Gai Waterhouse, who will soon prepare a runner for the late royal.

It is a prestigious honour no other Australian trainer has on their CV.

Carlton House will be transferred to Waterhouse's stables in Randwick after he contests the Group One Hong Kong International Cup over 2000m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Waterhouse is elated with her new acquisition and the prestige of training for the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLajZ_0hnvTn7C00
Horse racing was undoubtedly the Queen's favourite sport (she is pictured riding at Royal Ascot in 1960)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3YEJ_0hnvTn7C00
Queen Elizabeth was an admirer of champion trainer Bart Cummings (pictured together), who won 12 Melbourne Cups
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIqTI_0hnvTn7C00
Fellow champion trainer Gai Waterhouse who will soon prepare a runner for the late leader of the Commonwealth (pictured, with the Melbourne Cup she won in 2013)

'Delighted and grateful to train HM the Queen's Dante and Brig Gerard winner, Carlton House after the colt's HK [Cup] run this Sunday,' Waterhouse tweeted.

Carlton House is an accomplished galloper on the international stage, and arguably has better credentials than Waterhouse's Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente, who saluted in the famous race in 2013.

The five-year-old has won three of his nine starts and was placed in the Group One Epsom Derby last year.

It can also be revealed the Queen had her sights set on winning a Melbourne Cup at the famous Flemington track over 3200m on the first Tuesday in November.

Tactician, a four-year-old from her majesty's stable, may be nominated for the race that stops a nation this year after an impressive run in the English Ebor Handicap last weekend, finishing second.

He is expected to be in the field for the Caulfield Cup on October 15, with the decision ahead of November 1 to be left with trainer Michael Bell.

'Given who owns him, it would stop the nation even more than usual,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NOb01_0hnvTn7C00
The Queen was never happier than on a racecourse watching her horses. Pictured watching her filly Estimate win the 2013 Ascot Gold Cup
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmaUH_0hnvTn7C00
Jockey Ryan Moore rode Estimate to victory ahead of Simenon in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot

Queen Elizabeth II had an entrant in the Melbourne Cup previously - Arabian Story, which finished sixth behind winner Might and Power in 1997.

Many close to the Queen believe she was never happier than when she was on a racecourse watching her horses.

Royal Ascot was her second home.

In 2013, her filly Estimate won the Ascot Gold Cup, with jockey Ryan Moore on board.

John Warren, her racing adviser, once said: 'If the Queen wasn't the Queen, she would have made a wonderful trainer.

'She has such an affinity with her horses and is so perceptive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275Vmk_0hnvTn7C00
The Queen (pictured cantering at Ascot ahead of a meeting in June 1961) had 'such an affinity with her horses' according to her racing adviser John Warren
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGvt7_0hnvTn7C00
Jockey Frankie Dettori (right) was among those to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her passing on Thursday

The Queen simply loved her horses. She loved seeing them race and loved making breeding plans for her mares at the Royal Studs.

And if there was a winner from the Queen's passion for racing, it was the sport itself.

It was impossible to have a better ambassador.

Jockey Frankie Dettori led the tributes following her death when he said: 'I'm shocked for everyone. She was a truly incredible lady and such a dedicated Queen to the country.

'I met her so many times and she was such a kind and knowledgeable lady who had such a passion for racing. It was an emotional feeling when you rode for her and it gave you an incredible sense of pride when you rode a winner in her colours.

'I had winners for her at Royal Ascot and over 50 for her in all.'

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pay tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black - just like the online domains of the Royal Family and Kate and Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have paid tribute to the Queen by turning the front page of their website black. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch who was on the throne for 70 years, has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced today. Following the sad news,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

King Charles III and his three siblings sit alongside their mother's coffin after sombre march through Edinburgh: Grief-stricken royals watch as the Queen's 500-year-old Scottish crown is placed on her flag-draped casket

The Queen's four grief-stricken children watched sombrely as the Crown of Scotland was placed on their mother's coffin in Edinburgh this afternoon after hundreds of thousands turned out to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch. King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had followed Her Majesty's...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
Person
Gai Waterhouse
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Bart Cummings
Daily Mail

Tears for a beloved mother and grandmother: Heartbroken royals led by Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew embrace and share emotional moment of unity as they stop to read tributes at Balmoral service to honour Queen

The late Queen's close family publicly grieved over the death of the elderly monarch at a private church service in Balmoral this afternoon - as Prince Andrew consoled his weeping daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, before making a touching tribute about his mother and thanking well-wishers who laid floral tributes outside the gates of the Aberdeenshire estate.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat

Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Caulfield Cup#Australian#Waterhouse#Sha Tin#Hk Lsb Cup#English
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Keeping up with tradition: Moving moment Princess Anne maintains royal protocol with a deep curtsey as the Queen’s coffin is brought to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – after escorting hearse from Balmoral to Edinburgh

This is the poignant moment Princess Anne maintained royal protocol with a deep curtsey towards the Queen as her mother's coffin was brought into the Palace of Holyroodhouse. The Princess Royal, 71, performed the moving tribute as the coffin was carried into the palace, having travelled with the cortege from Balmoral to Edinburgh today.
U.K.
Daily Mail

How a truckie who won $19million Lotto jackpot after 'dreaming the winning numbers' was conned by a clairvoyant - and the advice he gives to any other winner

A New Zealand truck driver whose life changed forever when he became an instant multimillionaire has opened up on his struggles since winning Lotto, including encounters with a 'clairvoyant' he claims conned and almost 'broke' him. Mark Lipsham was a worker on Auckland's Puhoi motorway extension when his lucky numbers...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Tragedy as the Duchess of Cornwall's cousin - who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest divorce battles - 'is found dead after taking his own life in a London hotel room'

A distant cousin of the Duchess of Cornwall who was embroiled in one of Britain's longest-running divorce battles is thought to have taken his own life in a London hotel room. Charles Villiers and estranged wife Emma Villiers hit headlines after becoming involved in a dispute over whether their divorce should be settled in Scottish or English courts.
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral

Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Princess Anne makes history by becoming the first woman to take part in the 'Vigil of the Princes' as she joins her brothers Charles, Andrew and Edward to stand guard over their mother's coffin

Princess Anne made history this evening, as the first royal woman to take part in the Vigil of the Princes. All four of Her Majesty's children gathered around her coffin today in a poignant evening vigil inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. King Charles III, Anne, the Princess Royal, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Warm-hearted gesture or an over-familiar faux pas with the new King? Liz Truss sparks debate after firmly grasping Charles's arm in their first ever meeting following the Queen's death

It was doubtless intended as a touching gesture to ease the new King’s grief. But it has sparked a debate on whether the Prime Minister had inadvertently breached Royal protocol. On Friday, in her first audience with King Charles, Liz Truss was seen to hold the Monarch’s left arm...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

592K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy