High School

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Concordia Prep 26, McDonogh School 7

Mountain Ridge 41, Catoctin 14

Wicomico 42, North Caroline 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Monday’s Scores

SPORTS
Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.” Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
COLLEGE SPORTS
