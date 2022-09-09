Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Concordia Prep 26, McDonogh School 7
Mountain Ridge 41, Catoctin 14
Wicomico 42, North Caroline 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Concordia Prep 26, McDonogh School 7
Mountain Ridge 41, Catoctin 14
Wicomico 42, North Caroline 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0