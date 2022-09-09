ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Body recovered after float plane crash identified

 4 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as Gabby Hanna, a 29-year-old Seattle attorney.

The Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family was notified on Wednesday, The Seattle Times reported.

Hanna was one of 10 people on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed near Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered and all are presumed dead.

Her parents described Hanna as “fierce,” and noted her love for travel and cooking.

Her father, Dave von Beck, said Thursday that the family had received a “massive outpouring of love and support from all the people who she touched in her far too short life.”

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Thursday continued to search the area where witnesses reported the crash, using sonar in an attempt to locate the wreckage.

Details, including the cause of the crash, cannot be determined until more of the wreckage is found, according to NTSB.

Only small pieces of debris have been found so far, partly because of the current and the depth of water in the area. The bulk of the plane is still missing, somewhere in or near the estimated 150- to 200-feet (46- to 61-meter) deep shipping channel where it crashed.

The Associated Press

Wreckage from float plane crash in Puget Sound located

SEATTLE (AP) — The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound last week has been found on the sea floor, The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday. The NTSB said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days, The Seattle Times reported. Sonar located a “large section” similar in length and width to the plane about 190 feet (58 meters) below the surface of Puget Sound near Whidbey Island, according to spokesperson Jennifer Gabris. Investigators, the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory scoured a 1.75-by-0.75-mile (2.8-by-1.2 kilometer) area where witnesses said the plane had crashed.
SEATTLE, WA
Hikers stranded atop mountain by Bolt Creek Fire

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Steve and Matt were out for a hike on Baring Mountain Saturday morning when they noticed smoke blowing in. They didn't realize at the time how much danger they were in, unaware of the fast-spreading wildfire tearing through the area, stranding them where rescue teams couldn't reach.
The Associated Press

California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a smoky wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes on Monday, while remnants of last week’s Pacific hurricane continued to produce thunderstorms that caused flash flooding in the southern part of the state, where crews made headway against another huge blaze. Major fires were also burning in Oregon and Washington, blanketing swaths of the Western states in thick smoke and prompting alarms about unhealthy air quality. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to 76 square miles (197 square kilometers), with 16% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. Firefighters were able to take advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity Monday to strengthen control lines, according to a Cal Fire status update. But officials remain concerned about a large area of dense unburned forest to the east of the blaze that could be “very receptive” to fire activity.
The Associated Press

Corrections fined for violating tuberculosis outbreak rules

ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections was fined more than $84,000 for reportedly failing to follow safety rules meant to stop the spread of disease at its Aberdeen prison. The state Department of Labor and Industries said Friday it cited and fined the agency, The Olympian reported. The determination came after L&I inspectors responded to complaints related to an April tuberculosis outbreak. That month, the state Department of Health recorded the largest outbreak of the bacterial disease in 20 years, including cases at Stafford Creek Corrections Center. Stafford Creek workers allegedly did not receive initial or annual fit testing for N-95 respirators, according to L&I. Without the tests, the respirators may not have fit correctly, inhibiting the ability to protect from infection.
Outsider.com

One of Ten Victims From Puget Sound Plane Crash Identified

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified one of the victims who recently died in a plane crash off Puget Sound. The crash killed ten people, including the pilot and a child. According to reports, 60-year-old Sandy Williams was on board the fatal plane, which crashed near Seattle, Washington. When authorities called off the search, rescuers had recovered one body.
KIRO 7 Seattle

All 10 victims identified in deadly floatplane crash into Puget Sound

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of all 10 people who are presumed dead after a floatplane crashed off Whidbey Island on Sunday. The pilot was Jason Winter. The passengers have been identified as Patricia Hicks, Sandra Williams, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel, Remy Mickel – a child - Luke Ludwig, Rebecca Ludwig, Joanne Mera and Gabrielle Hanna.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple among those presumed dead in Puget Sound float plane crash

MINNEAPOLIS -- A married couple from the Twin Cities have been confirmed as two of the 10 people aboard a float plane that crashed on the west coast Sunday and are among the nine victims still missing and presumed dead. A family member confirmed that Luke Ludwig, 42, and his wife, Rebecca Ludwig, 42, were killed in the Puget Sound crash on Sunday northwest of Seattle, Washington. The married couple with kids lived in Excelsior; their kids are safe and with other family."We have nothing to share at this time other than we are coping with this tragedy with overwhelming support from...
KOMO News

I-5 three-vehicle collision results in two dead

TUKWILA, Wash. — Just before 11 p.m., there was a three-vehicle collision on Northbound I-5 near Southcenter. According to officials, there are two confirmed deaths, while there is no information regarding other victims or their conditions.
The Associated Press

Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A civil rights activist, a business owner, a lawyer, an engineer and the founder of a winery and his family were on the floatplane that crashed in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound, killing 10. The U.S. Coast Guard released the names of the victims early Tuesday. The body of one of the dead was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s crash, but the other nine remain missing despite an extensive search. The Northwest Seaplanes flight was on its way from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to a Seattle suburb when it went down without sending out a distress call. The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the Federal Aviation Administration earlier this year issued a safety directive for the type of aircraft involved. A team from the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of the DHC-3 Otter. At a Tuesday evening news briefing, Tom Chapman from the NTSB said investigators on scene wouldn’t speculate on a cause of the crash and crews were collecting information about the approximately 35-minute flight.
Key News Network

Worker Dies in Renton Trench Collapse

Renton, WA: A worker lost their life in a trench collapse at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and NE 38th Street in the city of Renton on Wednesday afternoon, Sept 7, 2022. Puget Sound Fire personnel responded to the location for a trench rescue after calls just before 1:00 p.m. reported a person buried in about 10 feet of dirt. Workers at the scene tried to excavate dirt from around the trapped person prior to arrival of fire personnel.
KOMO News

Verbal confrontation leads to gunshot at Hwy 101 in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A verbal altercation turned physical as one man shot another on a freeway in the state's capital on Friday morning. According to the Olympia Police Department, the incident occurred around 5:20 a.m. at Black Lake Boulevard SW and the Highway 101 on ramp. Police said two men were arguing before one shot the other in the hand.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

