Police: Wichita man arrested after threatening another man with BB gun

Police responded to a disturbance call and later arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a weapon, and other drug related charges. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in the 1500 block of E Central.

Officers say they contacted a man, 43, who reported that another man that he did not know pointed a gun at him and threatened him. Police say the suspect left before they arrived.

On Thursday after images of the suspect were sent out from a surveillance video, the suspect was spotted by an officer with the Broadway Corridor Team in the 800 block of N Broadway.

Sergio Williams, 33, was taken into custody with drugs and a realistic looking BB gun in his possession. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.