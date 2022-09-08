Thursday's Seacoast roundup: Brogan scores OT game-winner for Somersworth girls soccer

SOMERSWORTH – Madison Brogan scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Somersworth High School girls soccer team beat Epping, 2-1 on Thursday in a Division IV contest.

“The girls literally gave it everything they had and then some,” Somersworth head coach Dave Swallow said. “The defensive focus and improvements are paying dividends for us.”

Somersworth goalie Alyssa Frank had 10 saves. 10 shots. Audry Labelle, assisted by Alecia Tibbetts, also scored for the Hilltoppers, who impoved to 2-0 on the season.

Defensively, Gabby Lensky, Kezia Mawikere, Shakeila Miller, Kira Noyce and Ella Parr starred.

GIRLS SOCCER

Portsmouth 1

Central 0

PORTSMOUTH – Annie Parker, assisted by Avery Ruhnke, scored the game’s lone goal in this Division I contest.

Portsmouth goalie Charley Looser earned the shutout, while Avery Timerman, Charlotte Hackett and Bella Slover starred on defense.

Timberlane 6

Winnacunnet 1

HAMPTON – Senior Riley Kerens, on an assist from Liana Pacheco, scored the lone goal for Winnacunnet (3-2) in this Divison I contest.

Marshwood 8

Westbrook 0

WESTBROOK -- Marshwood received goals from Sarah Bevan, Aoife Coomey, Lucy Parker, Lilli Hammond, Cameron Leveille, Maddy Poitras, Abby Astbury and Sarah Theriault.

Parker, Poitras, Leveille, Lilly Goodwin, Ruby Foss and Rowan Waddell all assisted on goals.

Sam Arnold, Lana Emery and Leveille all combined in the net for a shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

Winnacunnet 2

Timberlane 1

PLAISTOW – Tim Kollmorgen and Adyn O’Riordan each scored a goal in the second half, rallying Winnacunnet (2-2) to a Division I victory.

Willem Belanger had one assist for the Warriors, who got eight saves from senior goalie Tanyon Ziolkowski.

Pinkerton 10

Spaulding 1

DERRY – Cameron Brochu scored on a penalty kick for Spaulding in this Division I match.

Epping 6

Somersworth 1

EPPING – Sophomore Alex Brown, assisted by Theo Grandmaison, scored Somersworth’s lone goal in this Division IV contest.

Exeter 6

Dover 1

EXETER - Dylan Drunsic and Owen Williams both scored two goals for the Blue Hawks in this Division I win.

Sam Henry and Jack Herring also scored for Exeter. Exeter goalies Joe Bernard and Parker Day combined for seven saves.

GOLF

Warriors place third at Stonebridge

GOFFSTOWN – Chris Berry shot a medalist round of 1-over par 38 for Winnacunnet in a four-team match at Stonebridge Country Club.

Windham won with a team score of 213, while Bow (214), Winnacunnet (214) and Goffstown (249) placed second through fourth, respectively.

June Doerr shot a 39 for the Warriors, while teammates Jimmy Schouller had a 41 and Drew Marellis had a 47.

Marshwood wins at Dutch Elm Golf Course

YORK -- Noah Fitzgerald shot a medalist round of 44 to lead the Hawks to a win over Massabesic on Thursday.

Marshwood (239) outpaced Massabesic (275).

FIELD HOCKEY

Oyster River 3

Laconia 1

DURHAM - Annika Baumgardt's two goals led Oyster River to this Division II win.

Olivia Anderson also scored for the Bobcats,

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marshwood 0

South Portland 3

SOUTH PORTLAND -- Despite stretches of brilliant volleyball, Marshwood could not overcome South Portland in a Class A matchup.

Katie Sanborn had a good game for Marshwood at middle hitter, Norah Knowles played great offensively in her first start, and Averi Dudley played well defensively for Marshwood.

- Coaches are asked to email game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Thursday's Seacoast roundup: Brogan scores OT game-winner for Somersworth girls soccer