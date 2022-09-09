Read full article on original website
Related
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball weekend recap: Terps go 2-1, fall in finale at Aztec Classic
Maryland volleyball went into this past weekend’s Aztec Classic trying to get over two consecutive tournaments with a loss, but it would not be able to go undefeated yet again. The Terps’ first two games against San Diego State and Sacramento State weren’t perfect, but they got the job...
testudotimes.com
Grading Maryland football’s position groups after its week two win over Charlotte
In its first road game of the 2022 season, Maryland football easily defeated Charlotte, 56-21. The Terps had an electric performance on offense, scoring on all but three drives to the tune of eight touchdowns. The defense also only allowed seven second-half points. This upcoming Saturday, Maryland returns home for...
testudotimes.com
MM 9.12: Maryland women’s golf’s Patricie Mackova takes Yale Invitational individual championship
Maryland women’s golf junior Patricie Mackova secured the individual title at the Yale Invitational this past weekend. The team followed suit with a strong performance, finishing in second place in the 15-team tournament. “It feels great to win the Yale Invite individual title,” Mackova said in a release. “I...
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer vs. Saint Joseph’s preview
Maryland women’s soccer will look to get back on the right foot Sunday afternoon when they take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks. The Terps (1-1-4) suffered their first defeat Thursday night at the hands of No. 24 Wake Forest. It was a defensive stalemate for most of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey improves to 6-0 with 6-1 win over New Hampshire
Maryland field hockey’s best features were on display for a good portion of its game against the University of New Hampshire. At times, the Terps showed ironclad defense and demonstrated why they have one of the top offenses in the nation in their 6-1 win at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park on Sunday afternoon.
testudotimes.com
Three takeaways from Maryland football’s dominant victory over Charlotte
In what was circled as the easiest game on its nonconference schedule, Maryland football put up a commanding offensive performance, tallying 617 total yards of offense en route to a 56-21 win on the road at Charlotte, which fell to 0-3. The Terps, who now stand at 2-0 this season,...
testudotimes.com
No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer takes down rival No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1
Already up one goal, No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer took control in the 30th minute and made the most of its opportunities. After giving up an early penalty kick, No. 21 Georgetown attempted to fight back. Georgetown sophomore goalkeeper Luca Ulrich received a pass from sophomore midfielder Joe Buck...
testudotimes.com
Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football smothers Charlotte, 56-21
Maryland football starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was having an impeccable first half. With about five minutes to play in the second quarter and following consecutive pre-snap penalties, Tagovailoa was faced with second-and-goal from the 16-yard line. The pocket quickly collapsed on Tagovailoa, with two Charlotte pass rushers tailing the redshirt junior play caller.
RELATED PEOPLE
testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. New Hampshire preview
The No. 3 Maryland Terrapins take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in the finale of the 22nd annual Terrapin Invitational in College Park. Maryland (5-0) is coming off a 2-1 victory over Harvard on Sunday in a defensive battle between two top-15 clubs. Graduate midfielder Leah Crouse’s second goal of the contest would prove to be enough to maintain Maryland’s perfect record. Maryland’s defense continued its early dominance by holding Harvard scoreless in three of the four quarters.
Comments / 0