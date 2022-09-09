The No. 3 Maryland Terrapins take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in the finale of the 22nd annual Terrapin Invitational in College Park. Maryland (5-0) is coming off a 2-1 victory over Harvard on Sunday in a defensive battle between two top-15 clubs. Graduate midfielder Leah Crouse’s second goal of the contest would prove to be enough to maintain Maryland’s perfect record. Maryland’s defense continued its early dominance by holding Harvard scoreless in three of the four quarters.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO