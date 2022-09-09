ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s soccer vs. Saint Joseph’s preview

Maryland women’s soccer will look to get back on the right foot Sunday afternoon when they take on the Saint Joseph’s Hawks. The Terps (1-1-4) suffered their first defeat Thursday night at the hands of No. 24 Wake Forest. It was a defensive stalemate for most of the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
City
Georgetown, MD
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
testudotimes.com

No. 3 Maryland field hockey improves to 6-0 with 6-1 win over New Hampshire

Maryland field hockey’s best features were on display for a good portion of its game against the University of New Hampshire. At times, the Terps showed ironclad defense and demonstrated why they have one of the top offenses in the nation in their 6-1 win at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park on Sunday afternoon.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer takes down rival No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1

Already up one goal, No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer took control in the 30th minute and made the most of its opportunities. After giving up an early penalty kick, No. 21 Georgetown attempted to fight back. Georgetown sophomore goalkeeper Luca Ulrich received a pass from sophomore midfielder Joe Buck...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland football smothers Charlotte, 56-21

Maryland football starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was having an impeccable first half. With about five minutes to play in the second quarter and following consecutive pre-snap penalties, Tagovailoa was faced with second-and-goal from the 16-yard line. The pocket quickly collapsed on Tagovailoa, with two Charlotte pass rushers tailing the redshirt junior play caller.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
testudotimes.com

No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. New Hampshire preview

The No. 3 Maryland Terrapins take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in the finale of the 22nd annual Terrapin Invitational in College Park. Maryland (5-0) is coming off a 2-1 victory over Harvard on Sunday in a defensive battle between two top-15 clubs. Graduate midfielder Leah Crouse’s second goal of the contest would prove to be enough to maintain Maryland’s perfect record. Maryland’s defense continued its early dominance by holding Harvard scoreless in three of the four quarters.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy