Jalen Ramsey: Rams 'Scheme' to Blame for Loss to Bills?
"I’m sure we all would’ve liked to play man a little bit more,'' said the star cornerback Ramsey, who had the task of guarding Diggs for the majority of the game.
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Gisele's Ex-Boyfriend Makes Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
It's safe to say that one of Gisele Bundchen's ex-boyfriends isn't the biggest fan of Tom Brady. Brady and Bundchen have been all over the tabloids lately, with rumors swirling about their marriage amid the quarterback's decision to keep playing football well into his 40s. One of Bundchen's ex-boyfriends has...
Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas
Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living Apart After ‘Epic Fight’ About His Football Career
Trouble in paradise? According to anonymous sources who reportedly spoke to People Magazine, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been fighting about the NFL player’s decision to play another season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneer quarterback, 45, and the supermodel, 42, have allegedly felt “a lot of tension” in their marriage after Brady made the choice to keep working.
WATCH: Le'Veon Bell Knocks Out Adrian Peterson
Le'Veon Bell knocked Adrian Peterson out.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Video: Totally wasted South Carolina fan goes viral
College football is back, and so are SEC fans. One wasted no time bringing her A-game in Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and Arkansas. The fan was briefly shown on ESPN’s broadcast, and she looked pretty far gone. With the Gamecocks trailing by 12 late in the fourth quarter, all she could do was exaggeratedly wave a white towel and try to stop herself from vomiting.
NFL World Reacts To The Bill Belichick Decision News
Bill Belichick has reportedly made one of his biggest decisions to date as the head coach of the New England Patriots. The legendary Super Bowl-winning head coach has decided who will call his team's plays this season. The choice: Matt Patricia. Seriously. "The #Patriots play-caller this season is indeed Matt...
Las Vegas Raiders Fan Lays Out Multiple People, Including A Woman, In Wild Fan Brawl At SoFi Stadium
Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ comeback attempt against the Los Angeles Chargers fell short, as they ultimately lost the game 24-19. There’s one thing for certain about Raiders fans, and it’s that they have one of the most passionate and blood thirsty fanbases in all of NFL football, regardless if the team is in Oakland or Las Vegas.
Aaron Rodgers tried so hard to shake off a big hit by Vikings LB Za'Darius Smith
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers struggled again in a season opener on Sunday, this time losing to Minnesota Vikings on the road, 23-7, in a Week 1 matchup between NFC North rivals. Rodgers, who has won the NFL MVP in each of the past two seasons, struggled in...
First look: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills odds and lines
The Tennessee Titans (0-1) and Buffalo Bills (1-0) head into Week 2 trending in opposite directions after the season opener. They’ll square off next Monday night, the first part of a doubleheader. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN) from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Below, we look at Titans vs. Bills odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Bengals Photo Goes Viral
It hasn't been the best start to the 2022 regular season for Paige Spiranac. Thursday night, the former golf star turned sports media personality went with the Rams to take down the Bills. Of course, Buffalo throttled Los Angeles to start the 2022 regular season in impressive fashion. Sunday afternoon,...
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play
The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals get to renew one of the fiercest rivalries in the NFL when they battle each other on Sunday night. This feud has a long and rich history, and Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger is well aware of the same. Big Ben recently launched his own podcast, Footbahlin with Ben […] The post ‘I was almost fearful’: Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger calls out past Bengals over ‘dirty’ play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gisele tweets Tom Brady message before Buccaneers’ opener
Whatever issues Tom Brady and Gisele may or may not be having in their marriage, they are determined not to show it publicly. Just before kickoff of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Gisele sent a supportive tweet rooting for both Brady and the Buccaneers.
NFL Odds: Packers vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/11/2022
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minneapolis to open the start of their season against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. It’s time to examine our NFL odds series and execute a Packers-Vikings prediction and pick. The Packers went 13-4 and claimed the top seed in...
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
Joe Flacco Weighs in on Lamar Jackson Contract Situation
Lamar Jackson is also betting himself to land a huge deal after not being able to agree on a long-term contract with the Ravens this season. Flacco sees the scenarios differently. "I didn't really view it as betting on myself and therefore I didn't have to put any extra pressure...
Gisele Is Reportedly PISSED That Tom Brady Un-Retired From Football After He Promised To Focus On Family
Remember when every NFL fan was freaking out a couple of weeks back, because Tom Brady was not at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp?. There were rumors circulating that he was in the Bahamas with his family, that he and Gisele were going through a divorce, and even that he was taking time off to compete in The Masked Singer.
