Portland, ME

WPFO

Blaze Pizza to open first 3 locations in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Blaze Pizza, a national chain of fast-casual pizza restaurants, says it will soon be opening its first locations in Maine. The brand says the locations will be in Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. The restaurants will be operated by local business owner Jeffrey Martin of Wildfire Restaurant Group...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Portland ALS walk raises thousands for research, advocacy

PORTLAND (WGME) - Hundreds of people gathered in Portland's Payson Park this morning for the annual walk to defeat ALS. The event is organized by the ALS Association, and it happened in-person again this year for the first time since 2019, before the pandemic began. Our own, Gregg Laggerquist was...
PORTLAND, ME
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
WPFO

Two people seriously injured after shooting in Portland's Old Port

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 43 Wharf Street that left two people seriously injured. According to officials, two officers on foot patrol in the area heard multiple gun shots just after 1 a.m. on Monday, September 12th. When they arrived on Wharf...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder not seeking re-election in 2023

PORTLAND (WGME) -- In a letter to the Portland City Council Monday, Mayor Kate Snyder announced she will not be seeking re-election in 2023. She says she shared that information to show re-election will not influence her positions on upcoming ballot measures. This comes as one of those ballot measures...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland first responders mark 21 years since terror attacks on 9/11

PORTLAND (WGME) - Members of the Portland Police and Fire Departments gathered at Fort Allen Park for a remembrance ceremony of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Both Fire Chief Keith Gautreau and Police Chief Heath Gorham laid wreaths and led a moment of silence at 8:46 Saturday morning.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Poland Spring withdrawing water request from Hollis

HOLLIS (WGME) - Poland Spring is withdrawing their request to extract more water from an aquifer in Hollis, according to the town's website. The decision comes after the bottling plant had planned to extract 60 million gallons of water, 30 million more than what they had been extracting. Many Hollis...
POLAND SPRING, ME
WPFO

Here's where violent crime in Portland stands compared to last year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are investigating what led up to a double shooting early Monday morning in the heart of Portland's Old Port. The shooting on Wharf Street, which left two people seriously injured, is the latest in a number of violent crimes in the city over the past few weeks.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Auburn shooting

AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department says one man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Washington Street Monday. Police say the shooting happened at 752 Washington Street N and the man suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say all subjects involved were familiar with each other and...
AUBURN, ME

