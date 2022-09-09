Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Olympic Roundup: IOC Issues Final Warnings to India, Guatemala
The IOC postponed its 2023 session in Mumbai from next May until at least September due to the questions surrounding the IOA. SwimSwam will periodically update you on the biggest news around the Olympic and Paralympic world, outside of aquatic sports. Catch up on the International Olympic Committee’s latest warnings issued to India and Guatemala, Germany settling with the families of Munich Massacre victims, and more.
swimswam.com
2022 Jose Finkel Preview: Santos, Costa, and Scheffer Among Top Swimmers Entered
SCM (25m) The 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy is set to kick off in Recife, Brazil on Tuesday. The 5-day SCM meet will feature the top swimmers in Brazil, as well as a handful of high-profile international swimmers. Additionally, this meet will serve as Brazil’s selection meet for the SC World Championships, which will take place at the end of this year in Melbourne, Australia.
swimswam.com
Women’s Water Polo: Spain Becomes First Back-to-Back Euros Champ Since 2010
The Spaniards scored the last three goals of the game after Greece battled back from three goals down to tie the game at 6-6. Current photo via LEN. Spain became the first team since 2010 to retain their European Championships title after a fascinating final where they managed to down Greece, despite their rivals spirited effort to come back from three goals down to 6-6, but the Spaniards netted the last three goals of the game. Italy took the upper hand in an action-packed match against the Netherlands – to get their first medal since 2016.
Boundary-breaking Photographer William Klein Dies at 96
The multidisciplinary artist William Klein, who mastered photography with an unequivocal precision, has died at the age of 96. The American-born Klein died Sept. 10 in Paris, where he had lived for most of his adult life. The ICP’s managing director of programming David Campany, who curated the retrospective of Klein’s work that is on view at the ICP in New York through Thursday, confirmed his death on Monday.
