‘77 Beds for 77 Sleepy heads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -In celebration of their 45th class reunion the Rapid City Central High School class of ‘77 decided to show some love to the community that helped give them an education. In the spirit of giving the class of ‘77 completed a community project today. The goal of the project was to build and outfit 77 twin beds that would be donated to children in the community.
Meet Wiley, a paws-itvely good boy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meet Wiley, a medium dog, with a big heart. Wiley is an eight-year-old Australian Shepard and American Blue Heeler mix and loves to be outside, but just like old men, he loves peace and quiet. For a handsome gentleman, he is quite active and loves to fetch and go on walks. For a limited time at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, Wiley’s adoption fee is $50.
Rapid City gets its first Indigenous school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While the state stalled on a Native American immersion school, community leaders step up and start the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy in Rapid City. OSCA is a school grounded in language, culture, thought, and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin community. NISN education member and lead designer Mary Bowman started the Oceti Sakowin Community academy with the help of NDN Collective and Naca Inspired Schools Network.
An Unseasonably Warm Start to the Week (Hazy, Too!)
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Unseasonably warm and hazy weather is expected early this week as the high pressure ridge rebuilds over the area. Highs will be 10 or more degrees above normal through Wednesday. There will also be extensive smoke from western wildfires the next couple of days. A...
KELOLAND TV
Hints of fall appear in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — As the summer heat fades and fall approaches, Spearfish Canyon is undergoing some subtle changes. They might be hard to find, but the leaves are changing, and the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce has some advice on where to look. The first place you might want...
9/11 grand stair challenge in Hot Springs to honor the fallen heroes and victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Challenge Dakota turned up the heat in Hot Springs with an early morning tribute to the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks 21 years ago. The 9th annual Grand Staircase Challenge was held to honor the heroes and victims of the attack on the World Trade Center. Along with families sharing knowledge of the tragic event with the younger generations. Many felt that passing the memory of this event would help prevent another tragedy like this from happening again.
Hill City hosts 23rd annual quilt show
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While Mother Nature takes her time changing colors for the fall, Hill City hosted their own version of fall with a warm color quilt show. The quilt show is a collaboration between the Hill City Arts Council and the Heart of the Hills Quilters Guild. This year the show grew to over 300 different quilts with something for everyone.
Creators show off their works of art at the Hill City Quilt Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – On September 10-11, people gathered at Hill City High School to look at quilts that are more than just blankets. The creators responsible for the works of art combine their art with functionality. But, the quilt show has more than just quilts. There are many...
Assisting with the escape - Part II
This is the second in a series about Marty and Jen Mechaley and their involvement with assisting several of Warren Jeffs’ daughters in leaving the FLDS. For a while, when numerous daughters of self-proclaimed Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints prophet Warren Jeffs came to visit Marty and Jen Mechaley in Custer County, they would stay late—really late.
New Black Hills War Monument serves as a special connection to families of local servicemembers lost through the decades
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For sisters Janice, Mary Anne, and Geralynn, they never met their cousin Captain Don Smith. Captain Smith was pilot in the Army Air Corps, before it became the United States Air Force, and was one of the 16 pilots that carried out the Doolittle Raid in 1942.
Check out the 12th annual Stratobowl hot air balloon launch this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. — For the last 12 years, it has been a tradition for hot air balloon pilots to gather in the Stratobowl for a three-day flight event. This year, the event takes place on September 9 -11 and is hosted by Black Hills Balloons. The flight started...
Area crime is out of control
If you listened or read the news out of Rapid City the last few weeks, you would think the northside of town has transformed into the South Side of Chicago. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but with repeated murders and shootings over the course of just a few days, it is clear that crime seems to be on the rise in Rapid City—or at least in certain parts of the town.
Polls suggest that people are tired of broken promises and “fake news”
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Oftentimes, poll after poll shows the public disagrees with what politicians are pushing. But polls are not always correct and can lead people to believe the wrong information. This brings into question whether politicians are out of touch with the public or if those politicians...
Campaigns for and against recreational marijuana are in full force, and a new field office has opened in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
Dodge Co. man found deceased at bottom of cliff in South Dakota
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. - A 24-year-old Mantorville man's body was found at the bottom of a cliff in South Dakota. Alex Verburg has been identified as the person whose body was found after a report from the Rapid City Police Department regarding a missing person. "The ensuing investigation led local...
St. Thomas More moves to 3-0 with blowout win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Despite losing their starting quarterback to injury in their first game, the St. Thomas More football team continues to win, lighting up the scoreboard in their victory over Belle Fourche. Meanwhile, the Sturgis Scoopers came away with their second win of the season in their home opener at Woodle Field. Ben Burns has those highlights and more.
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Paul Smith, 72 of Zumbrota, Minn., has been identified as the person who died in a motorcycle crash north of Hill City on Sept.3. According to a police report, Smith was killed when his 2012 Harley Davidson Touring motorcycle crossed the centerline into the northbound lane and hit a guardrail on U.S. Highway 385.
24-year-old missing person found deceased in Pennington County
According to officials, 24-year-old Alex Verburg of Mantorville, MN was reported missing around 8 p.m. Tuesday after not being seen or heard from for several days.
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
