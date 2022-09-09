Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
Nick Saban was livid at Alabama players over postgame gesture
Alabama coach Nick Saban was not happy for a multitude of reasons after his team’s win over Texas on Saturday. One thing in particular, however, had him yelling at players before he could even meet Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake. At least one Alabama player, linebacker Henry To’oto’o,...
Green Bay Packers star Jaire Alexander blasts coaching staff after blowout loss
Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t have much of a chance to stop star Minnesota Vikings wide
Cowboys Fans Fight Each Other During Loss to Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys fans brawled with each other during Sunday Night loss to the Bucs.
Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
Video: Totally wasted South Carolina fan goes viral
College football is back, and so are SEC fans. One wasted no time bringing her A-game in Saturday’s matchup between South Carolina and Arkansas. The fan was briefly shown on ESPN’s broadcast, and she looked pretty far gone. With the Gamecocks trailing by 12 late in the fourth quarter, all she could do was exaggeratedly wave a white towel and try to stop herself from vomiting.
Aaron Rodgers had notable message for Vikings star after game
Aaron Rodgers said perhaps the nicest thing that he has ever said to a Minnesota Vikings player after Sunday’s game. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers fell to the rival Vikings 23-7 in their Week 1 showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium. All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson was the supernova for Minnesota, charcoal-grilling the Packers secondary for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Von Miller blasts NFL over Leonard Fournette’s block on Micah Parsons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made a big play in pass protection on Sunday night that helped Tom Brady complete a deep pass to Julio Jones, but one Pro Bowl player was not impressed. Fournette threw a huge block on Micah Parsons that sent the Dallas Cowboys linebacker...
ESPN’s Todd Blackledge caught on hot mic being critical of Pitt
Todd Blackledge offered some reasonable criticism of Pitt after calling the team’s game against Tennessee on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, his comments were broadcast publicly at a time when he likely thought he was off the air. A Twitter user captured and shared a video showing Blackledge and fellow...
Referees make total mess of bizarre Texas penalty call
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide made a total mess of a key call in the end zone roughly midway through the third quarter. The Longhorns appeared to get a safety by sacking Alabama’s Bryce Young in the end zone, a...
Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB
Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
Video: Cowboys fans booed Dak Prescott, threw trash after injury
A bad night got even worse for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday when Dak Prescott suffered an injury, but many fans showed the quarterback no sympathy as he left the field. Prescott headed to the locker room during the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he sustained a hand injury. He gave the fans in Dallas a wave as he jogged off, and it sounded like some of them booed him. An object was also seen flying toward Prescott.
Thoughts and notes from 49ers Week 1 disaster vs. Bears
The 49ers were dominating their season opener in Chicago, until they weren’t. A 10-0 lead at halftime evaporated quickly and the Bears pulled away for a 19-10 victory at Soldier Field. Here are our notes and observations from a bad Sunday for San Francisco:. First quarter. – Wow. First...
Colts RB has funny quote about settling for tie
The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2022 season with a tie against the Houston Texans, and running back Nyheim Hines was left feeling quite let down by the outcome. Hines said he felt “incomplete” after settling for a 20-20 tie, and compared the outcome to a toxic relationship. “I...
1 veteran player may be stuck on Jazz?
As the Utah Jazz plunge straight into a rebuild, one veteran player’s “eject” button may not be working. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote this week that Utah could struggle to find a team willing to take on former All-Star guard Mike Conley’s contract. “He’s over...
Dak Prescott suffers right hand injury against Bucs
The Dallas Cowboys added injury to insult on Sunday night. The Cowboys were trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19-3 late in the fourth quarter of “Sunday Night Football” and had the ball. Prescott was hoping to drive the Cowboys down the field, but the Bucs defense had other ideas.
Marcus Freeman makes unwanted Notre Dame history in upset loss to Marshall
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman is making history in his new job, but not the type he would want. The Fighting Irish lost their home opener 26-21 to Marshall on Saturday, a shocking defeat that dropped the team to 0-2 on the season. The defeat also dropped Freeman to 0-3 in his first three games as Notre Dame’s head coach, as he was in charge of the team’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State in January.
Gisele tweets Tom Brady message before Buccaneers’ opener
Whatever issues Tom Brady and Gisele may or may not be having in their marriage, they are determined not to show it publicly. Just before kickoff of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys, Gisele sent a supportive tweet rooting for both Brady and the Buccaneers.
Trey Lance gets scathing review from Bears DB
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance struggled in his 2022 debut on Sunday, leaving one opponent quite unimpressed. Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson outlined the Bears’ successful gameplan against Lance on Sunday, which suggested that the team did not believe Lance could beat them if forced to play as a traditional quarterback.
Video: Adrian Peterson was knocked out so badly by Le’Veon Bell
Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell met in the boxing ring at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Saturday night. And things did not go well for Peterson. The two made it to the fifth round of a scheduled five when Bell drilled Peterson with a big right hand. The former Minnesota Vikings star went down like he didn’t know what him him (literally).
