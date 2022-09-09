Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
WI schools face shortage of mental health professionals, Sauk Prairie innovates to provide adequate care
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - With a new academic year underway, many Wisconsin schools continue to face uphill battles in addressing mental health concerns amid staffing shortages and increased demands for care. The Sauk Prairie School District is fortunate to have a full staff of school counselors, psychologists, and social...
nbc15.com
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. When announcing the agreement, leaders on both sides...
nbc15.com
Johnson, Michels address Wisconsinites during first Republican rally
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Republicans across Wisconsin gathered in Wisconsin Dells Saturday morning for the first Wisconsin Republican Rally. Speakers included Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, Senator Ron Johnson and former Governor Tommy Thompson, among others. Those who spoke addressed many matters including education, economic uncertainty and illegal drug use here in Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Madison Police & Fire host ‘Never Forget Blood Drive’ ahead of 9/11
The Wisconsin State Capitol hosted 2,400 athletes from around the globe for the 20th IRONMAN Wisconsin. The IRONMAN Wisconsin race featured athletes biking, swimming, and running around the Madison area, celebrating the 20th such race in Wisconsin. Monona ‘Vibrant Hydrant’ project unveiled in honor of 9/11. Updated: 21...
nbc15.com
Cap Times Idea Fest returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -For six days, community members are invited to attend an array of industry-leading speakers, from near and far, addressing nationally relevant and Wisconsin-centric topics. Now in its 6th year, Idea Fest organized by The Capital Times will encompass more than two dozen virtual and in-person sessions with...
nbc15.com
2,400 Athletes compete in IRONMAN Wisconsin
The exhibit will be open through Dec. 23. As the countdown to a nurses strike at UW Health switched from days to hours, both sides confirmed a last-minute arrangement means potentially striking staff will show up at work rather than the picket line on Tuesday morning. Updated: 3 hours ago.
nbc15.com
Sunshine finally makes a comeback!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been a wet 48 hours in southern Wisconsin! A few showers will linger through the evening, but this system is finally making its way out of here. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches across the southern part of the state, with some pockets of 5-6″ in the far eastern counties.
nbc15.com
Rain overspreads the region tonight
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This slow-moving system has been creeping its way into southern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Rain will become widespread overnight tonight, with some heavy rainfall at times and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Dry time will be hard to come by on Sunday, most of the day is looking wet. Low pressure will finally begin to move out on Monday, but showers will linger through the day.
nbc15.com
Rain sticks around to start the workweek
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Steady rain has fallen over most of southern Wisconsin, and we have more of it on the way tonight and tomorrow. Many locations were reporting over an inch of rainfall at 9 AM this morning, and those totals will continue to rise. With an additional 1-2″...
