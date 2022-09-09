MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This slow-moving system has been creeping its way into southern Wisconsin through this afternoon, and will continue to do so through the evening hours. Rain will become widespread overnight tonight, with some heavy rainfall at times and a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Dry time will be hard to come by on Sunday, most of the day is looking wet. Low pressure will finally begin to move out on Monday, but showers will linger through the day.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO