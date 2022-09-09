Read full article on original website
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Day of Service honors Sept. 11 victims by feeding those in need
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nearly 12,000 volunteers across eleven cities, including here in Arizona, took part in a national Day of Service as the nation remembers the horrific events of Sept. 11. Volunteers in Phoenix gathered at the Phoenix Convention Center on Monday as approximately 500 volunteers pack tens of...
AZFamily
Mesa kindergartner gives back through lemonade stand
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s great to share lessons on charity, giving and sharing. It’s even better when those lessons come from a kindergartner!. A young boy from Mesa named Mason Mayer wanted to buy his own Magna-Tiles, a popular magnetic building set. Being more than $200, his parents helped him set up a stand in his neighborhood to sell lemonade and homemade M&M cookies.
AZFamily
Phoenix veteran wheelchair-bound walking again thanks to robotic exoskeleton
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix veteran injured in Iraq will now be able to walk again after nearly a decade of being in a wheelchair — and he has quite the plans! US Army veteran Richard “Richie” Nieder suffered a spinal cord injury during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2013. On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. The veteran now plans to hit the road next year for a cross-country road trip on a motorcycle he specially engineered for himself.
AZFamily
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness
High school athletes throughout Arizona created the Teen Lifeline PSA series to spread the word on suicide prevention. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says she wasn’t surprised by the death of the 18-year-old, citing that lack of staffing and security have long been problems.
AZFamily
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe Beach Park
TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people came together throughout Tempe on Sunday to pay their respects and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. Ro Gonzalez is a Marine Veteran and Founder of Valors Veterans Community AZ. He organized a walk beginning at 6 a.m. this morning where veterans, their families, and community members walked a mile every hour until the sun went down with American flags in their hands.
AZFamily
Number of homeless seniors rises across Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s always a lot going on at the Opportunities West Senior Center in Phoenix from dominoes to arts and crafts and sewing. However, 83-year old Connie Ozuna admits that it’s been hard to stay focused on the activities. “Water went up, gas went up, and electricity went up,” said Ozuna. “The phone went up, too.”
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee is speaking out. She said she wasn’t surprised by the death of the 18 year old, citing that lack of staffing and security have long been problems. T’revonsay Sales was shot just a day after his 18th birthday, and he died three days later. It happened at North Star, a Phoenix group home on Mountain View Road near 19th Avenue.
AZFamily
Former group home employee shares concerns after deadly shooting
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021.
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
AZFamily
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury
This October, journey back in time at the Phoenix Zoo! Immerse yourself in a world where colossal dinosaurs and other ancient beasts dominate the landscape.
AZFamily
Chandler PD increasing pedestrian, cyclist safety enforcement to educate community
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler police is cracking down on motorists and cyclists who break traffic laws. This is a part of their new campaign to educate and lower crash fatalities. The police department’s Traffic Section and Bike Unit will be out city wide starting Monday and lasting until Sept. 23, as part of this campaign. Motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians who commit violations of the state’s pedestrian and bicyclist traffic laws will be stopped by Chandler Police officers.
AZFamily
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021.
AZFamily
AZ Newbies
Before you visit Antelope Canyon, make sure you know the differences between the tours of Upper and Lower Antelope!
AZFamily
Dust, thunderstorms moving through south Phoenix, Chandler, Gilbert
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm and dust warning for parts of the Valley as radars show these activities moving towards metro Phoenix from the south. The Arizona Department of Transportation has reported zero visibility on the 1-10 near Wild Horse pass due...
AZFamily
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021.
AZFamily
All lanes reopen along section of I-10 following bridge work in East Valley
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Traffic has returned to normal after early Monday morning lane restrictions on I-10 near Tempe. ADOT says westbound I-10 was narrowed to two lanes Monday morning between U.S. 60 and 48th Street, which included the closure of the US 60 to westbound I-10 HOV lane.
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury. A popular family-owned pizzeria chain has signed a three-year agreement to become *the* pizza of the basketball season.
AZFamily
Popular hiking trail at Camelback Mountain set to reopen after more than 2 years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular hiking trail that’s been closed for the past two and a half years will be reopening to the public later this month at Camelback Mountain. Cholla Trail shut down in March of 2020 after a hiker was injured by a loose 300-pound boulder. Since then, the City of Phoenix says Park Rangers, Stewards and contractors have worked hundreds of hours on the trail, including removing unstable boulders, improving the trail tread and adding trail posts and better wayfinding efforts.
AZFamily
3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport spokespeople say a record of 175,000 passengers flew out of Sky Harbor the day after the game.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Another chance for storms tonight, possible flooding east of the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The circulation from what used to be Hurricane Kay continues to spin just off the northern coast of Baja, Mexico. However, it’s beginning to flatten out as it’s pushed westward across northern Mexico. That remaining “wave” will help to keep the atmosphere unstable, especially in southwest and southern Arizona. With the atmosphere recharging rather quickly, we can’t rule out another round of thunderstorms tonight. The National Weather Service has posted Flood Watch for many areas surround the Valley, including outlying areas of the Valley, but not the central portions of metro Phoenix.
