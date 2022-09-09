PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide that happened late Friday night in Phoenix. Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. near Dunlap Road and I-17. When officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments. A man then walked out onto the balcony of the apartment and began waving a gun in the air. He went back inside, and then another gunshot was heard. Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, later identified as Traci Thurman, and a man, later identified as Ian White, inside. Both had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO