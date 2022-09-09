Read full article on original website
Karen Mojica Mendoza
3d ago
So she blames the neighbor cause of the broken fence. Didn't she have a lock fence so he couldn't get in the alley to go to the house with the pool. She is 100% negligent not the neighbor.
LUVINLIFE❤
4d ago
DCS I'm sure u dropped the ball again regarding this child and many more
Blue2021
4d ago
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Poor little guy, sorry your parents weren't very good, may you protect your siblings.
AZFamily
Investigations are underway after multiple shootings in Phoenix this weekend
More Phoenix seniors on a fixed income are on the brink of homelessness. According to the Maricopa Association of Governments, senior homelessness shot up 20% this summer and 38% since June 2021. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee says...
AZFamily
Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
AZFamily
Former manager shares concerns about Phoenix group home following deadly shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following the fatal shooting of a group home resident, one former employee is speaking out. She said she wasn’t surprised by the death of the 18 year old, citing that lack of staffing and security have long been problems. T’revonsay Sales was shot just a day after his 18th birthday, and he died three days later. It happened at North Star, a Phoenix group home on Mountain View Road near 19th Avenue.
AZFamily
18-year-old arrested after weekend crash in Queen Creek leaves man dead, 3 teens injured
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been charged after an early morning crash that killed one man and injured three teens in Queen Creek on Saturday. Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report that a car headed south on Rittenhouse Road suddenly hit a curb, traveled into the dirt shoulder, and went airborne around 4 a.m. The car then rolled into a cell tower control station which sparked a fire that spread into the car. One passenger reportedly could not get out of the vehicle and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Spinato's serves up the official pizza for the Phoenix Suns & Phoenix Mercury
AZFamily
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix. A man has died after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Police have three people in custody and are looking for one other suspect. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The...
AZFamily
Twin brothers arrested after argument ends in deadly shootout in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twin brothers have been booked into jail, with one facing murder charges, after an argument with a childhood friend ended in a shootout at a south Phoenix apartment complex last week. The shooting happened on Sept. 5 at Sunrise Vista Apartments, near 28th Street and Broadway Road, around 8:30 p.m Police say an argument broke out between one of the brothers, Devon Laterrell Bean, and a friend, 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy.
AZFamily
More storms on the way to Phoenix
AZFamily
An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a strip mall in north Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. The shooting happened at 39th...
AZFamily
Former group home employee shares concerns after deadly shooting
AZFamily
Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
AZFamily
North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
AZFamily
Surprise police arrest 11-year-old student after he threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others
SUPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a student after he reportedly threatened to bring a gun to school and kill others. Staff at Paradise Honors Middle School called the Surprise Police Department Monday morning to report that an 11-year-old student was threatening to harm others. Officers learned that he told another classmate of his plan, and the classmate then reported it to the school faculty. The student was arrested before school started, and he admitted to making the threats. He was booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with terroristic threatening and a misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
AZFamily
Thousands gather for 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in Tempe
AZFamily
Former maintenance man at Chandler apartment complex accused of molesting 7-year-old boy
Strong storms brought heavy rain and wind to the West Valley, which flooded streets in Glendale. 3 students detained after shooting scare at Phoenix's Central High School. Police are investigating three Central High School students for fighting which led to a shooting scare at the school on Friday. Sky Harbor...
AZFamily
Two dead after murder-suicide in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide that happened late Friday night in Phoenix. Police responded to a report that shots had been fired in an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. near Dunlap Road and I-17. When officers arrived, witnesses told them they heard gunshots coming from inside one of the apartments. A man then walked out onto the balcony of the apartment and began waving a gun in the air. He went back inside, and then another gunshot was heard. Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, later identified as Traci Thurman, and a man, later identified as Ian White, inside. Both had gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Dinosaurs are taking over the Phoenix Zoo!
AZFamily
Most Arizona students failed state assessment tests in English and math
AZFamily
One injured after officer involved shooting in west Phoenix
Man armed with samurai sword dies after being shot by police in west Phoenix. A man armed with a samurai sword was shot by Phoenix police outside of the Cactus Park precinct near 39th Avenue and Cactus Road Saturday afternoon. An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a...
