Framed today, September 11: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Sunday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for September 11 and need some help?. We’ve said it once before, and we’ll say it again. A new week means new opportunities — and in our case, more chances to talk about movies. While you’re eating your breakfast and sipping your coffee, pull out your phone and try today’s edition of Framed.
Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic trailer tackles love in New York City
Kid Cudi is showcasing the challenges of young love in New York City in his new television special, Entergalactic. Netflix released the first trailer for Cudi’s animated series, which releases in conjunction with the artist’s new studio album of the same name. Cudi voices Jabari, a young artist...
Here's A Bunch Of Celebrity Couples Looking Super Cute At The 2022 Emmy Awards
And the award for cutest couple goes to...
The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see
25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
Everything revealed at Disney’s D23 Expo 2022
The Disney D23 Expo has come and gone, leaving behind plenty of juicy reveals that have audiences craving more. The Mouse House shared details and trailers for its many films and TV shows, including those from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and 20th Century Studios. With so many surprises coming out...
The Fabelmans review: an origin story of Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has spent his entire career channeling the heartache of his childhood into movies. He’s never really hesitated to admit as much, confessing publicly to the autobiographical elements woven through sensitive sensations like Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Catch Me If You Can, and especially his now 40-year-old E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, an all-ages, all-time smash that welcomed the world into the melancholy of his broken home via the friendship between a sad, lonely kid and a new friend from the stars. By now, all of that baggage is inextricable from the mythology of Hollywood’s most beloved hitmaker: It’s conventional wisdom that Spielberg’s talent for replicating the awe and terror of childhood comes from the way that his own has continued to weigh, more than half a century later, on his heart and mind.
Glass Onion review: a deviously intricate Knives Out sequel
Like the drawling Southern detective he has now placed at the center of two fabulously entertaining clockwork whodunits, Rian Johnson should not be underestimated. The writer, director, and blockbuster puzzle enthusiast has a gift for luring his audience onto ornately patterned rugs, then giving their edges a powerful yank. Glass Onion at first seems like a more straightforward, less elegant act of Agatha Christie homage than its predecessor, the murder-mystery sleeper Knives Out. But to assume you’ve gotten ahead of it, or seen every nature of trick Johnson has concealed under his sleeve, is to fall into the same trap as the potential culprits who dare trifle with the great Benoit Blanc (a joyfully re-invested Daniel Craig).
Down to clown? The biopic spoof Weird is a glorified Funny or Die sketch
The crowd last night at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, which the internet tells me is the oldest regularly operating live theatrical venue on the continent, howled through just about every minute of the midnight premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Now, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. One man’s “well, that was just plain stupid” can always be another’s Dare to Be Stupid. But I might gently suggest that there wasn’t a lot Weird could have done to leave this audience stone-faced. Here we were, after all, at the first screening of TIFF’s famously rowdy Midnight Madness program in about three years. People came with chuckles in the chamber. They laughed at the “strobe effects” warning before the movie. They were thoroughly down to clown. And that could only benefit this officially unofficial, goofily fabricated version of the famous song parodist’s life story — a comedy that never stopped feeling like a three-minute sketch uncomfortably and unnecessarily expanded to nearly two full hours.
House of the Dragon and the power of female rage
HBO’s flashy House of the Dragon is four episodes in, but fans are already hooked on the politics and drama in King’s Landing. Following a disastrous ending to what was arguably the best television show of the new millennium, the world of Ice and Fire had a steep climb uphill to recover the audience’s trust. Game of Thrones broke our collective hearts, so why should we trust this franchise again? Still, George R. R. Martin’s hold on us is more powerful than Valyrian steel because we are back in Westeros and all seems forgotten and forgiven.
