Penny Hardaway: Memphis must unite to help its youth because 'they need us'

The reception for Penny Hardaway’s Memphis District Golf Classic on Thursday, Sept. 8, started the only way the organizers felt was fit — with prayer.

Southern Heritage Classic

Teams: Tennessee State (0-1) vs. Jackson State (1-0)

Time: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Place: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Just one day earlier tragedy struck Memphis when 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly allegedly shot seven people, killing four while filming some of the events live on Facebook. It comes just days after the kidnapping and slaying of mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher earlier in the week.

The events leave everyone in Memphis trying to heal, including one of its most prominent native sons, Hardaway.

“It’s hard on me, what’s going on in our community,” Hardaway said to the crowd in attendance on Thursday. “Being born and raised here, to be one of the blessed ones to make it out, and then come back to do something for the community, it’s an unbelievable feeling. So when you see things that have happened over the last week, it’s devastating and heartbreaking. I would hope that at some point we can come together as a city and try our best to help the next generation because they need us.”

Whether it is a golf outing, like the one Hardaway is hosting this weekend as part of the Southern Heritage Classic festivities, or other sports, the hope is that sports can be a uniting force to pull the city together in times of pain.

“Tiger football has started, and a lot of fans here love basketball, when those things are going good, the Tigers and the Grizzlies, it feels like it can help this city a lot,” Hardaway said.

The proceeds of the Golf Classic event will be used toward mentoring at-risk youth and their families through exposure to the game of golf.

“It’s about touching kids in a way that maybe they didn’t think they could be touched, like through golf,” Hardaway said. “I didn’t play golf until later in my life, but I wish I would have played earlier to get away from the rigors of my neighborhood. Just, with what is going on in the city and with our kids, I’m honored to be a part of this golf tournament because of where the proceeds will go. It’s going to them. I think the attention that we put into them is so vitally important.

“If you’re a Memphian, you understand what I’m talking about. It’s time to get this thing right, it really is. I’m hoping to join people with like minds and hearts in our city to try to get this thing right because the children really are our future, and this golf tournament will be a part of that.

“We will go have fun Saturday and play golf, but we still have work to do. Let’s try to do it together.”

It will be one of the final times Hardaway will play golf before the season begins and he gives it up until April. The first game will be here before he knows it, and he’s focused on having his team healthy and ready.

“Golf is my stress reliever,” Hardaway said. “It takes my mind away for a couple hours. I try not to think about (basketball and other difficulties), but my phone is always ringing.”

That may be especially challenging this weekend.

“We just need to heal,” Hardaway said. “We just need to come together to heal our city.”