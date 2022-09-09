ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keizer, OR

Police identify home invader shot by homeowner in Keizer

By Dejania Oliver, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
The home invader killed by a Keizer homeowner on Sunday has been identified as Aaron Scott Gage, 30, of Salem.

Gage was shot after breaking into a home at Mayfield Place North, according to police. Keizer police officers were dispatched to the home around 2:20 a.m. to reports of a single gunshot wound.

Police said the home was occupied by a single owner who woke up to Gage inside the residence. The owner fired his weapon, hitting Gage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gage pled guilty to driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving in August 2019, according to court records. He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation and 90 days in county jail.

Gage was conditionally released on July 20 but failed to appear at his probation hearing on Aug. 9. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 30. On Tuesday, a conditional release agreement was filed by the court and his next hearing was set for Sept. 14.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Jane43
3d ago

it is sad when anyone dies. I am glad that the home owner was safe. it could of ended much worse without the gun. to me it is an open and shut case

Community Policy