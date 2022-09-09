It took this this violent attack on an officer to get rid of free weights, are you kidding me.Im pretty sure there were plenty of attacks but we just don't hear about them. God bless this young man and his family, I hope he pulls through
them nickel and dime steel plates free weights are deadly in the hands of an inmate doing a life sentence with or with out parole. I've seen some devastating injuries done by inmates one particular one I see an inmate open another inmates skull so bad you could see the sac was tore that covers the human brain. when the DOC says there investigating in issue, God bless this correctional officers family they must stay in point with the DOC and internal affairs as this is not a joke and that correctional officer is lucky to be alive! That lifer was beating him with weight or something in his reach meaning to kill that officer this is no joke and has to remain a very serious situation until the common wealth has paid the piper for what he done!
Good remove the weights immediately he was in there for murder and you guys are letting him lift weight cmon man
