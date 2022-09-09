Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s colleagues. That will not be the case if Tyner wins the election to represent Exeter as a Republican in the New Hampshire House, where climate […] The post Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Comments / 0