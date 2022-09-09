Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Need a job? Several employers are hosting job fairs and looking for hard workers like you!
SAN ANTONIO – Are you in need of a job? Well, we want to help connect you with a couple of career opportunities in our area. This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All...
news4sanantonio.com
CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System looks to fill open positions, offers hiring bonuses
SAN ANTONIO - CHRISTUS Santa Rosa is hosting weekly hiring events to fill several open positions. The events will give candidates the opportunity to meet and speak with hiring managers and potentially receive a sign on bonus depending on the positions filled and experience. Candidates are encouraged to have their resume ready.
news4sanantonio.com
A look into San Antonio mom's popular ASMR TikToks
SAN ANTONIO -- Millions of people turn to TikTok for entertainment, life hacks, laughs, and sometimes to learn a new dance. For San Antonio mom Sharon Perez it's all about helping people relax, relieve stress, and go to sleep through ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. "It gives...
news4sanantonio.com
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio ISD to host teacher career fair next week
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio ISD is looking to fill in open job positions by hosting a job fair this weekend. On Saturday, Sep. 24, the district will host the fair at SAISD Central Office located at 514 W. Quincy St. from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. SAISD offers entry...
news4sanantonio.com
Job fair for veterans, spouses, active-duty personnel to be held on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - This week, more than 90 employers will be at a job fair supporting veterans, active-duty military, and their spouses. The Fort Hood All Veterans Job Fair is happening at the Lone Star Conference Center this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. The event will feature a range...
news4sanantonio.com
H-E-B Helping Heroes honors San Antonio firefighters on 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - In honor of 9-11, H-E-B served all the firefighters working Sunday, to show them some appreciation. It was a part of its program called helping heroes. They were able to enjoy a barbecue plate at the Alamodome. HEB expects to feed 500 hungry firefighters across San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help
"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Getting a warning from SAWS about using too much water? You're not alone
SAN ANTONIO — It's the notification that's made many of you feel singled out, which is a warning from San Antonio Water Systems that you may be fined for not abiding by water restrictions. Fall is weeks away but summer is holding on tight. “[It’s] extremely humid, it's not...
news4sanantonio.com
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports
Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
news4sanantonio.com
Princeton University to offer full rides to families make less than $100K a year
You can go to Princeton University for free, as long as your family earns less than $100,000. The ivy league school in New Jersey announced a more generous financial aid program Thursday. Previously, students only qualified if their families made less than $65,000. Now, most students from families earning less...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign
SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
More neighborhoods using license plate scanning cameras to combat crime
If you drove in or out of your neighborhood today, there's a good chance a surveillance camera took a picture of your car. You may not have noticed them, but they've been installed in many neighborhoods. Some feel the cameras make us safer, but others call them a threat to...
news4sanantonio.com
New bond program aims to add more room and more security for East Central ISD
BEXAR COUNTY—It's no secret the populations of San Antonio and Bexar County are growing. Much of that expansion is happening on the city's East side. Now, the East Central Independent School District says they need more room. The district's Board of Trustees unanimously approved calling a School Bond Election...
news4sanantonio.com
Covid positive organ transplants shown to be successful at University Health
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Millions of Americans are hoping to get a second chance at life, awaiting an organ transplant on an ever-growing list. That includes tens of thousands of south Texans. Doctors here say the need for organ donors has grown desperate and they're turning to measures previously uncharted...
news4sanantonio.com
Mural unveiled in local apartment complex aims to bring community together
SAN ANTONIO - A local apartment complex and its developer hosted a mural unveiling over the weekend with hopes of revitalizing its community. The NRP Group owner of the legacy at Azalan on the west side of downtown San Antonio, unveiled the latest art piece by contemporary Chicano artist, Rubio.
news4sanantonio.com
Partly to mostly sunny skies in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
news4sanantonio.com
Have your costumes ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun at the Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Have your costumes ready this Halloween season for this year’s Zoo boo. The San Antonio Zoo presents a family-friendly event full of fun activities. You can expect free trick-or-treating, live music, costume parties, and multiple realms of Halloween fun. The fun will begin from September...
news4sanantonio.com
Hispanic Heritage Month at Estancia del Norte
Estanica del Norte is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with all kinds of events for the family. Rebecca is out there this morning with all the details on the kickoff event this Friday benefiting the Magik theatre and the AM project. Take a look for more info!. CELEBRAR UNIDOS. with Magik...
news4sanantonio.com
Sentencing underway for convicted ex-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela
SAN ANTONIO - The sentencing phase is underway for Michelle Barrientes Vela. The former Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable was found guilty of two counts of tampering with evidence. Now, a judge must decide her fate after she was found guilty of trying to cover up documents related to an...
Comments / 0