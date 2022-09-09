ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

A look into San Antonio mom's popular ASMR TikToks

SAN ANTONIO -- Millions of people turn to TikTok for entertainment, life hacks, laughs, and sometimes to learn a new dance. For San Antonio mom Sharon Perez it's all about helping people relax, relieve stress, and go to sleep through ASMR, which stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. "It gives...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New cultural event bringing slice of Caribbean to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- A local non-profit organization is bringing a slice of the Caribbean to San Antonio this fall. The Puerto Rican Heritage Society (PRHS) is preparing to host a cultural event called Tres Culturas, Un Puerto Rico (Three Cultures, One Puerto Rico). The event will take place Saturday, November 12 at McAllister Theatre. It will feature a baile folklorico performance and poetry to tell the story of the three cultures that make up Puerto Rico's history. Those cultures include the island's indigenous people called Tainos, as well as Spaniards and Africans. PRHS is bringing a 17-member dance and musician group called Ballet Sangre Viva from Puerto Rico to San Antonio for the event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio ISD to host teacher career fair next week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio ISD is looking to fill in open job positions by hosting a job fair this weekend. On Saturday, Sep. 24, the district will host the fair at SAISD Central Office located at 514 W. Quincy St. from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. SAISD offers entry...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
H-E-B Helping Heroes honors San Antonio firefighters on 9/11

SAN ANTONIO - In honor of 9-11, H-E-B served all the firefighters working Sunday, to show them some appreciation. It was a part of its program called helping heroes. They were able to enjoy a barbecue plate at the Alamodome. HEB expects to feed 500 hungry firefighters across San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Northeast neighborhood seeking street light help

"These are not wants, these are needs," says Miller's Point resident, Gwendolyn Bolden. Miller's Point is an unincorporated neighborhood in Bexar County's northeast side. The neighborhood sits just five minutes to the east of I-35, off O'Connor Road. The neighborhood is in Bexar County's Precinct 4, which is under County...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Adventurous Apparel at Sun and Ski Sports

Sun and Ski Sports has all apparel, footwear, and gear for this seasons adventures. We stopped by to take a look around and tell you about some big events they have going on. Take a look to start sweating in style!. Sun & Ski Sports @ The Rim. 5815 Worth...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bexar County Judge candidate, Trish DeBerry, begins Fall campaign

SAN ANTONIO - County Judge candidate Trish DeBerry launched her fall campaign earlier Saturday afternoon. The campaign kicked off at the Golden Star Cafe which is located on the city's west side near downtown. DeBerry tells us she went on a listening tour on that side of town and had much feedback on a particular sector and the reason behind the location she chose to announce her campaign was to focus on small businesses and to tell their stories.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Partly to mostly sunny skies in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Partly to mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few isolated showers/storms develop during the mid afternoon hours. Very hit/miss. Most stay dry. A few lucky ones pick up on some rain. Sunday. Mostly sunny skies. A very weak cold...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Estancia del Norte

Estanica del Norte is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with all kinds of events for the family. Rebecca is out there this morning with all the details on the kickoff event this Friday benefiting the Magik theatre and the AM project. Take a look for more info!. CELEBRAR UNIDOS. with Magik...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

