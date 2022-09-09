Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
State police say driver in Van Buren crash on 690 was driving under the influence
VAN BUREN, N.Y. — UPDATED AT 7:30 PM-- State police say a woman was driving under the influence of drugs when she caused a three-car crash on State Route 690 Monday afternoon around 12:20 p.m. Police say Heather Willis of Syracuse was driving a pickup truck traveling north when...
cnycentral.com
Cicero man charged with ramming truck into building charged again for ramming into cars
CICERO, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Cicero man who has been arrested several times in the last month is facing criminal mischief charges after Town of Cicero Police said he rammed his pickup truck into two cars in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant in Brewerton on Sunday, September 10.
Three-vehicle crash, two adults and one teen taken to Upstate Hospital
(WSYR-TV) — A three-vehicle crash happened on State Route 690 (southbound) in the town of Van Buren, Onondaga County on Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., according to State Police in Lysander. Police say a 2006 Chevy pickup truck driven by 38-year-old, Heather J. Wills of Syracuse was driving northbound on State Route 690 when […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Cicero man charged for ramming truck into Onondaga County justice building
A Cicero man is facing several charges for allegedly ramming his pick-up truck into the Onondaga County Justice Center. Officials say the incident occured not once, but twice in one day. Police say they first saw the GMC pick-up ram into the building early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist killed in CNY crash identified; speed a factor, deputies say
Trenton N.Y. — Deputies have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Trenton Saturday. Dakota Safin, 29, of Holland Patent, was killed while driving a 2002 Honda motorcycle southbound at 7 p.m. on Trenton Road, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
localsyr.com
Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day
Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
Cortland Man Arrested After Destroying someone’s Fuel and Emissions Systems
The investigation revealed that the defendant, Patrick Rich, intentionally poured a substance into the victims' vehicle's gas tank, causing an extensive amount of damage to the vehicle's fuel and emissions systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)
Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
cnycentral.com
Cicero man charged after ramming truck into Justice Center's overhead door
Syracuse, NY — A Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his truck into the Justice Center’s overhead door twice in one day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday just after 2 a.m. deputies monitoring the Justice Center’s security surveillance system observed 32-year-old Kevin Somer intentionally ramming his pick-up truck into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door then fled the scene.
Man, 20, killed in single-car crash in Ithaca, troopers say
A 20-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.J. was killed early Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle in the town of Ithaca, troopers said. Shea T. Colbert was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. after his car crashed into a wooded area off Coddingtown Road, according to the New York State Police. Police said he was traveling southeast when his vehicle left the road and hit multiple trees.
UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night
UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Onondaga Nation fire that punched hole in trailer deemed ‘suspicious,’ deputies say
Onondaga Nation — A fire that blew a hole through a trailer on the Onondaga Nation has been determined to be suspicious as of Saturday, deputies said. A 911 caller reported the blaze at about 7 p.m. at 5224 Hemlock Road, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. A...
Driver in car stolen in Canada makes it across border, more than 100 miles down Thruway
Phelps, N.Y. — A driver in a stolen car made it across the U.S.-Canada border at the Peace Bridge near Buffalo and made it about 100 miles to just west of Central New York, where troopers from Syracuse managed to stop the vehicle Sunday, troopers said. The driver of...
Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
waynetimes.com
Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra
State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra. During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the...
17-Year-Old Charged for Bicycle Drive-by Shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – The Utica Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old male rolled up...
Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket
A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.
WHEC TV-10
Waterloo man arrested again for defrauding people who hired him to do work for them
WATERLOO, N.Y. – A Waterloo man was arrested on Friday, and charged with scheme to defraud, and petit larceny. Brian Macgill (49) is accused of taking money from several people in the Town of Seneca Falls to complete residential work, which he never started. The money was not returned.
Friends, family gather to remember 2 Oswego teens electrocuted after car crash
Oswego County, N.Y. — Family and friends this week are gathering to remember two teens who were electrocuted when they stepped on live wires after a crash in Oswego County on a stormy night. Calling hours are today for Matthew “Matt” Bice, 17, of Albion from 4 to 7...
Comments / 2