Syracuse, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Cicero man charged for ramming truck into Onondaga County justice building

A Cicero man is facing several charges for allegedly ramming his pick-up truck into the Onondaga County Justice Center. Officials say the incident occured not once, but twice in one day. Police say they first saw the GMC pick-up ram into the building early Saturday morning around 2:30 a.m., where...
CICERO, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Liverpool, NY
Liverpool, NY
Crime & Safety
localsyr.com

Cicero man charged after intentionally crashing truck into Justice Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Town of Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door twice in one day. On September 10, at approximately 2:25 a.m., an unidentified male operating...
Syracuse.com

Man charged with ramming vehicle into Onondaga County Justice Center twice in 1 day

Syracuse, NY — A 32-year-old Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his vehicle into the Onondaga County Justice Center twice in one day, deputies said. Kevin Somer was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, unlawful fleeing from a police officer and several traffic tickets, deputies said.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

See flames shoot from vehicle outside Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts in Clay (Video)

Clay, N.Y. — When a passerby saw flames shooting from a vehicle next to the Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway building on Route 31, he blurted out a line from the movie Tommy Boy. It was right around 11 a.m. Monday when other motorists in the area of Great Northern Mall smelled smoke and heard an explosion. One driver quickly clicked the record button on his cell phone, attached to his dashboard.
CLAY, NY
cnycentral.com

Cicero man charged after ramming truck into Justice Center's overhead door

Syracuse, NY — A Cicero man has been charged with intentionally ramming his truck into the Justice Center’s overhead door twice in one day. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says that on Saturday just after 2 a.m. deputies monitoring the Justice Center’s security surveillance system observed 32-year-old Kevin Somer intentionally ramming his pick-up truck into the Justice Center’s sally port overhead door then fled the scene.
CICERO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man, 20, killed in single-car crash in Ithaca, troopers say

A 20-year-old man from Bridgewater, N.J. was killed early Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle in the town of Ithaca, troopers said. Shea T. Colbert was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. after his car crashed into a wooded area off Coddingtown Road, according to the New York State Police. Police said he was traveling southeast when his vehicle left the road and hit multiple trees.
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

UPDATE: Holland Patent Man Killed in Trenton Crash on Saturday Night

UPDATE: 09/12/2022 0350 Authorities are releasing more information about a fatal crash that took place in Trenton, New York on September 10, 2022. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is identifying 29-year-old Dakota Safin of Holland Patent as the victim in a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Trenton Road and John Street in Trenton.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Mix 103.9

Delaware And Chenango Counties Police Blotter: September 12

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Anthony Fehrmann, 26, of Sherburne was arrested by state troopers based in Norwich. Fehrmann was charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Delaware County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christopher M. Yeary and...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
waynetimes.com

Trooper injured during arrest in Palmyra

State Troopers out of Lyons reported the arrest on Tuesday (9/6) at 5:12 p.m. of Kenneth D. Franklin, age 39, reported to be homeless, following an incident on August 9th at 871 Hanley Road in Palmyra. During a domestic incident involving his sister, Franklin was being physically removed from the...
PALMYRA, NY
Big Frog 104

Wallet Stolen from Rome Walmart Leaves Man with Felony Charge in His Pocket

A Rome man is facing felony charges on an accusation that he stole someone's wallet while inside the Rome Walmart. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies received a larceny complaint on August 20 about the theft of a wallet. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Unit was able to develop suspect information and officials have charged a 63-year-old with the crime.

