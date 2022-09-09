ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House

Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
365traveler.com

15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA

Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Have You Seen Ghostly Rings Around the Moon Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, What Do They Mean?

This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
thelansingjournal.com

Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book

LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana

According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
INDIANA STATE
nypressnews.com

Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution

September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
Wave 3

Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
readthereporter.com

Indulging in some ‘Nunsense’ at Actors Theatre of Indiana

Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has opened its 2022-23 season with Dan Goggin’s Nunsense. This show opened off-Broadway in 1985, having 3,672 performances during its 10-year run. Ultimately, the original show sprouted six sequels and is a perennial favorite for theatre companies around the world. Karen Sheridan directs the...
CARMEL, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

Cooler air, rainy days up next for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will feature more sunshine, dry weather. But a daily chance for rain kicks off this Saturday and lasts through the middle of next week. Oh, and did we mention: fall-like temperatures, too?. Friday at a glance. Saturday rain chances. This weekend will kick off a daily...
INDIANA STATE

