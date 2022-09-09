Read full article on original website
Related
4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US
Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list! You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one […]
WISH-TV
John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House
Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour
Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
365traveler.com
15 BEST OUTDOOR & INDOOR WATER PARKS IN INDIANA
Water parks are a great way to spend time outdoors in the summer, but with the invention of indoor water parks, you can now enjoy water park fun year-round. Indiana offers both indoor and outdoor water park options, so you can enjoy the water no matter the weather or season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
'There’s nothing left': Indiana man describes losing wife, home to flash floods
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Seven days after life-changing floods claimed her life, mother of three and grandmother Linda Wood is missed. She and her widower Tony Wood were together for 38-years. They had been through a lot, but always kept promises. “I told her always, someday I’ll build you...
WLKY.com
In Memoriam: Sept. 11 memorials taking place across Louisville Metro area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, making it the worst terror attack in United States history. Along with nationwide memorial events, there are some events scheduled in and around the...
Have You Seen Ghostly Rings Around the Moon Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, What Do They Mean?
This common lunar phenomenon makes night sky watching pretty interesting!. On Friday, September 9th, we saw the final full moon of summer. What was really cool about this year's final full moon of summer, was that it also happened to be the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon is the name for the full moon that arrives closest to the autumn equinox. Usually, the Harvest Moon occurs in September but occasionally it will occur as late as October.
WLKY.com
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers, Dwight Yoakam playing Kentucky flood benefit concert
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Some of Kentucky's biggest country stars will be holding a benefit concert for flood victims. The eastern part of the state was devastated by flooding in July. Dozens of people died and hundreds lost their homes as torrential rains poured down. In the player above: Aerial...
thelansingjournal.com
Dyer author highlights local hidden gems in Secret Northwest Indiana book
LANSING, Ill. (September 9, 2022) Joseph Pete has spent his entire life in Northwest Indiana, often making his way over the border to shop and dine in Lansing. He’s gotten to know much about the area in the past decade of writing for the Times of Northwest Indiana — getting an in-depth look into some of the well-known places and a peek inside some of the more hidden gems that may not be as familiar to residents of the region. Many of those lesser-known spots are included in the pages of his latest book, Secret Northwest Indiana: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Absurd which was released in May by Reedy Press.
WTHR
Indiana coronavirus updates for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
nypressnews.com
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states
Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
Fox 59
Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s pop-up food distribution
September is National Hunger Awareness Month! Midwest Food Bank Indiana is hosting a pop-up food distribution September 9 at Eastern Star Church at 2 p.m. Midwest Food Bank Indiana’s executive director, Marcie Luhigo joined us to share more about the distribution and Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett’s announcement there.
Wave 3
Louisville children surprised with the gift of sleep
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 50 Louisville children who routinely sleep on the floor or on makeshift arrangements were surprised with beds Saturday. According to the release, the children from the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana believed they were coming to the Louisville Slugger Field for a tour and to meet players but were surprised to see a room filled with beds.
readthereporter.com
Indulging in some ‘Nunsense’ at Actors Theatre of Indiana
Actors Theatre of Indiana (ATI) has opened its 2022-23 season with Dan Goggin’s Nunsense. This show opened off-Broadway in 1985, having 3,672 performances during its 10-year run. Ultimately, the original show sprouted six sequels and is a perennial favorite for theatre companies around the world. Karen Sheridan directs the...
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
WLKY.com
Louisville restaurant helps victims of the eastern Kentucky floods and the war in Ukraine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local restaurant is doing its part to help those impacted by the floods in eastern Kentucky and the war in Ukraine. Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille partnered with Waterstep to host a benefit Sunday called CQ Jam. Waterstep provides safe water to areas suffering from natural...
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
cbs4indy.com
Cooler air, rainy days up next for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Friday will feature more sunshine, dry weather. But a daily chance for rain kicks off this Saturday and lasts through the middle of next week. Oh, and did we mention: fall-like temperatures, too?. Friday at a glance. Saturday rain chances. This weekend will kick off a daily...
Comments / 10