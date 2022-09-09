ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teresa Giudice: Kenya Moore encouraged me to do ‘DWTS’ years after prison stint

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ea71o_0hnvLeJd00

Teresa Giudice finally said “yes” to doing “Dancing With the Stars,” thanks to her good pal and fellow “Housewife” Kenya Moore.

While speaking to Page Six via Zoom on Thursday – following the official Season 31 cast reveal on “Good Morning America” – Giudice, 50, said she reached out to Moore, 51, before making her decision.

“We just did the ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’ together, and that’s my girl! We have never worked together before, and then she, like, stuck up for me against Ramona [Singer],” the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star told us, referring to the time Singer, 65, called her a brainless “scarecrow.”

“I was like, ‘Wow! Like, I love that!’ So, she’s my girl for life,” she added. “We have good energy together, so I called her.”

Giudice knew Moore would be the perfect person to speak with about the opportunity, seeing as she just competed on the show last season with pro dancer Brandon Armstrong, following in the footsteps of “Housewives” like Erika Jayne, Lisa Vanderpump and NeNe Leakes.

“I was like, ‘I’ve been asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ what do you think? Should I do it?’ And she’s like, ‘Definitely, you should do it, you’re going to love it,’” Giudice recalled of her conversation with Moore.

“She’s like, ‘You’re in good shape, you’re going to get into even better shape.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I love that. That’s music to my ears.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IewEa_0hnvLeJd00
Giudice said she reached out to “Ultimate Girls Trip” co-star Kenya Moore (far left) for advice.
NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Moore warned her, however, that doing the show is also “ a lot of work.”

“She’s like, ‘Get ready,’” the New Jersey native said. “But I’m a hard worker so … I’m ready to put in all the hard work that I need to.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32JXLx_0hnvLeJd00
Moore competed on Season 30 with Brandon Armstrong.
ABC

Giudice, who’s paired with Pasha Pashkov this season, previously turned down the offer to do “DWTS” in 2016.

At the time, she had just been released from a federal prison in Danbury, Conn., following nearly a year behind bars after she and her now ex-husband, Joe Giudice, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud in March 2014.

“It’s better now, because – I hate to say the word, prison – but I got asked to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ as soon as I came home. And I remember I was struggling with it,” she admitted.

“The kids were still young and I just got home and I didn’t want to leave them … I was very torn. But then I couldn’t do it anyway because I had to be on Bravo first [for ‘RHONJ’].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tWCd_0hnvLeJd00
She previously turned down “DWTS” after she and ex-husband Joe Giudice went to prison.
Paul Zimmerman

Now, years later, it all worked out, and Giudice feels like her casting was “meant to be.” She gushed to Page Six about the official cast announcement falling on the same day as her late father Giacinto Gorga’s birthday .

“It’s been a dream come true because I’ve been watching ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I mean, forever. I watched it when my dad was living with me, with my dad. And today’s my dad’s birthday,” she shared. “So it really was meant to be. So, yeah, he’s looking down on me and I know he’s really proud.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fwj3C_0hnvLeJd00
She said the cast was announced on the same day as her late father’s birthday.
Getty Images

In addition to Moore, Teresa also looked to her own children for inspiration. The reality star shares four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — with Joe.

“I started all four of my girls dancing since they were 2-and-a-half [years old]. And the only one that’s still competitively dancing now is Audriana,” she explained, noting that her youngest gave her the “best” advice, as she has “no dance experience” herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qfFq_0hnvLeJd00
The reality star is also leaning on her four daughters for support.
NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“She said to make sure you have fun, enjoy every moment, feel your partner’s energy, and don’t be scared … just dance like it’s your last time dancing. Make the best of it, which I thought was so cute.”

The all-new season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Why ‘RHOBH’ star Diana Jenkins is appearing at reunion virtually

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins is appearing virtually at the Season 12 reunion because she contracted COVID-19, multiple sources confirm to Page Six. “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there — and be healthy — with the rest of the ladies,” an insider close to the Bravo newcomer tells us exclusively. “But, of course, she doesn’t want to get anyone else sick.” We’re told Jenkins, 49, found out she had the coronavirus last week when she returned home to Los Angeles from a family trip...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers. “I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. She continued, “I will tell my...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Teen Mom’ star Cheyenne Floyd reveals she was shot at 13 times in car with kids

Cheyenne Floyd revealed she was shot at 13 times while driving with her children. The reality star said during the “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” premiere Tuesday that she and her fiancé, Zach Davis, were “riding around” with her daughter, Ryder, 5, and the couple’s son, Ace, 1, when she noticed a “green beam” on Davis’ face. The pair subsequently saw a man holding a gun, someone they “both knew,” according to Davis, who explained, “He’s been here at Chy’s house. There are pictures with him.” Davis, 31, recalled, “All of a sudden you start hearing shots. He hit the car 13 times,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Lisa Vanderpump
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Brandon Armstrong
Person
Joe Giudice
Page Six

Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Stiller brings 20-year-old daughter, Ella, as date to Emmys 2022

No one better. Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella Olivia Stiller, as his date for the 2022 Emmys Monday night. The “Severance” director, 56 — who shares the 20-year-old with his wife Christine Taylor — looked dapper in a classic black tux and a bow tie as they posed for the cameras. Ella opted for a strapless black gown with a thigh-high split, completing the glamorous look with black nail polish. The “Zoolander” star’s daughter styled her blonde tresses in a messy blowout, with her bright bangs framing her face. The outing comes less than two weeks after Stiller and Taylor, 51 — who...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gisele Bündchen posts photo from Tom Brady wedding amid marital issues

Gisele Bündchen chose a photo from her and Tom Brady’s 2009 wedding to celebrate her sister’s birthday amid the couple’s marital issues. “Happy birthday to a true angel on earth!” the supermodel, 42, wrote to Graziela Bündchen via Instagram Stories on Sunday, translated from Portuguese. “I love you so much sis!” Gisele continued, adding heart and birthday cake GIFs to the social media upload. In the sibling snap taken in Costa Rica, Graziela wore a blue bridesmaid dress while attempting to lift the bride. Gisele, for her part, made a silly face in her John Galliano gown. She and Brady, 45, wed in a small...
NFL
Page Six

Charli D’Amelio: Landon Barker ‘with me every step of the way’ on ‘DWTS’ journey

Charli D’Amelio is already leaning on Landon Barker for support in the ballroom. The TikTok star – who is competing on Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” – explained how “excited” her boyfriend is to cheer her on in the competition, along with his dad, Travis Barker, and step-mom, Kourtney Kardashian. “Landon knows that I’m doing this. He’s with me every step of the way throughout this journey. Travis and Kourtney, I told them about it, and they were super excited as well,” D’Amelio, 18, told Page Six following the cast reveal on “Good Morning America.” “I think, overall, it’s just going...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Prison#Dancing With The Stars#Bravo#Ramona Lsb Singer
Page Six

Queen had ‘incredible aura when she entered the room,’ says royal photographer

The Queen possessed a special charm, says a longtime royal photographer. “She was iconic,” Chris Jackson, a photographer who has snapped the royal family for over 20 years, told Page Six exclusively. “She would have this incredible aura when she entered the room,” he explained. “As someone who spent a lot of time in her presence, I certainly felt the change in the room when she arrived. And that was clear.” Jackson added that, for most people, meeting the monarch was probably one of the most exciting days in their life, but for her, “it was just another day in the office.” “It was...
WORLD
Page Six

Lea Michele ‘devastated’ to skip ‘Funny Girl’ due to COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 has rained on her parade. Lea Michele shared in an Instagram Story that she won’t be performing during Saturday evening’s production of “Funny Girl” due to “early signs” of the coronavirus. “I’m devastated to say that due to early signs and symptoms of COVID and an inconclusive test result – due to the production’s safety protocols I’m not allowed to perform for today’s shows,” the “Glee” alum wrote, noting that she plans to test again and will update fans as soon as she knows more. “Julie [Benko] is going to crush it today as Fanny — as are all of our amazing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Snooki: Tori Spelling is ‘genuinely happy’ after recent Dean McDermott reunions

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi says her pal Tori Spelling is in a good place after recent public outings with husband Dean McDermott.  “The fact that she’s doing everything that she wants and she’s genuinely happy and she’s trying to have the best life, that’s all we want for her,” the MTV star, 34, says of her “Messyness” co-host in an exclusive interview with Page Six.  “I think in general, we just want Tori to be happy and Tori to be Tori.” Polizzi says that Spelling, 49, has grown particularly close with the “Messyness” cast — also including Olympian Adam Rippon and comedian Teddy Ray...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kenan trolls Zendaya for being ‘too old’ for Leonardo DiCaprio at Emmys 2022

Even Kenan Thompson is trolling Leonardo DiCaprio over his recent breakup from Camila Marrone. During the Emmys 2022 on Monday night, the “SNL” cast member and host of the award show wished Zendaya a happy 26th birthday before taking a shot at the “Wolf of Wall Street” star. “Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday. Twenty-six is a weird age in Hollywood,” Thompson said as the cameras flashed to a blushing Zendaya, who is nominated for her role in “Euphoria.” “I mean you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio,” he quipped. The Emmy-nominated...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence blasts ‘evil’ Erika Jayne: ‘She needs a publicist’

Jennifer Lawrence blasted Erika Jayne’s response to the ongoing legal troubles surrounding the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. “I think that Erika is evil,” the Oscar winner and self-proclaimed Bravo fanatic, 32, told Variety in an interview published Sunday. “I would go as far as to say she needs a publicist, like, ASAP.” However, Page Six can confirm that Jayne does have a publicist, who declined to comment on Lawrence’s remarks. A source tells us exclusively, though, that Jayne’s rep has “no control” over what the reality star says on the Bravo series. Jayne has not taken to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid reportedly ‘getting to know’ each other

see also Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone break up after 4 years: report Sources confirmed the split to People magazine, but a reason... Is Leonardo DiCaprio finally widening his dating age range? The perpetual playboy reportedly has his eyes set on the next model he would like to date: 27-year-old Gigi Hadid. Multiple sources confirmed to People on Monday that the “Titanic” star, 47, and supermodel have been spending time “getting to know each other” in New York City. While one insider pointed out to the outlet that DiCaprio and Hadid are “not dating” yet, another said the “Wolf of Wall Street” star is “definitely pursuing”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, and TikTokers at Alice + Olivia

Katie Holmes, Nicky Hilton, Delilah Belle Hamlin and Eva Amurri attended the Alice & Olivia fashion show at Highline Stages this weekend, but we’re told they weren’t the only celebs the crowd was clamoring to see.  Referring to a line around the block to get in, designer Stacey Bendet — whose looks have been worn by Meghan Markle, Drew Barrymore, Beyonce and Gigi Hadid — said, “It’s not for me.” “It’s for the rush [Tik]Tokers.” For adults and those who don’t spend all their time online, “rush Tokers” are a group of sorority girls who use that hashtag on TikTok videos. Bendet...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Hannah Berner: Lindsay Hubbard is the ‘meanest person I’ve ever met’

Hannah Berner slammed her former “Summer House” co-star Lindsay Hubbard during a Q&A in New York City over the weekend. “[Hubbard] is the meanest person I’ve ever met,” Berner, 31, responded when a fan asked the reality star-turned-comedian where she stands with Hubbard at a live taping of her “Giggly Squad” podcast on Saturday night. “I met some new people that are really, really awesome, and I have love for everyone,” Berner, who left the hit Bravo show prior to Season 6, clarified. “You don’t always have to talk to people, but you can still wish them the best.” The comedian emphasized that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lily Tomlin praises Jane Fonda after cancer diagnosis: ‘She’s indomitable’

Lily Tomlin praised her “indomitable” friend and co-star Jane Fonda for her resiliency following the reveal of her cancer diagnosis earlier this month. “She’s very forthright and talkative about what’s going on with her in all respects,” Tomlin, 83, gushed about her longtime pal at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. “First thing, she says, ‘Don’t worry, it’s really treatable. It’s one of the most treatable forms that you could possibly have, so I’m really lucky in that regard,'” the actress told People on Monday. She went on to say that Fonda, 84, has been looking for ways to make the most out of her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears: ‘I feel like a part of me has died’ since sons left

Britney Spears says she feels like a part of herself “has died” amid her strained relationship with sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline. “Literally, I have no purpose anymore. They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone,” the singer, 40, said in a series of audio clips posted to her Instagram late Saturday. Spears also stated that she “used to have my kids at one point, way more” than Federline, 44. “I mean,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

143K+
Followers
16K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy