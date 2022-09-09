ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Forward progress of Tana Fire in Clearlake stopped after evacuations

CLEARLAKE -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that threatened homes and prompted evacuations in the town of Clearlake Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

The Tana Fire in Lake County was burning in the area of State Route 53, Pine Ave. and 31st Ave., just east of the southeastern tip of Clear Lake.

The Clearlake Police Department issued an evacuation order for residents in zone CLE-E147 and an evacuation warning for CLE-E148, neighborhoods on both sides of SR 53.

Tana Fire evacuation map

A temporary evacuation point was being established at the Senior Center at 3245 Bowers St.

As of shortly before 7 p.m., Cal Fire said forward progress of the fire had been stopped and that crews would be monitoring and mopping up for the next few hours.

