ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth contributed to strong Japan-UK ties - PM Kishida

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JnRrC_0hnvL1Af00

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth made a "great contribution" towards strengthening Japan's ties with Britain, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that her death was a big loss for the international community.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing," Kishida told reporters. "The government of Japan expresses its heartfelt condolences to the British royal family, the British government and the British people."

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Reuters

Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin

EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
U.K.
Reuters

Britain's swans get new owner with royal succession

WINDSOR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Swans swimming along the bends of the River Thames and delighting visitors on riverbanks across Britain have a new owner. On the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, Britain's new monarch King Charles has inherited many of the country's swans.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#British
Reuters

EU eyes individual debt reduction paths for EU countries

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present in the second half of October proposed changes to European Union fiscal rules that are likely to offer countries individual debt reduction paths, Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Royals
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Uganda says paid first instalment in Congo war reparations

KAMPALA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Uganda has paid $65 million in the first instalment of a total $325 million it was ordered to pay neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo as compensation for losses caused by wars in the 1990s when Ugandan troops occupied Congolese territory.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

587K+
Followers
354K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy