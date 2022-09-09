ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer back to work this fall starting to take shape after making the state final last year. Taking on North Pitt Monday night on the road. Rams would open it up first half, Ariel Nunez dishing in corners and the guy they call Kiké headed in a couple. Greene Central got up 4-0.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

ECU announces game against Navy will kickoff at 6 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has filled in the time now for its American Athletic Conference opening game against Navy to be 6 PM on September 24th. The game is being streamed on ESPN+. The Pirates improved to 1-1 this season with a 39-21 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. They came right down to the wire against Navy last year in Annapolis winning 38-35 on a walk-off 54-yard field goal by Owen Daffer.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
WTKR

Fourth quarter ECU surge sinks Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, NC (WTKR)- For a good portion of the game, it looked like Old Dominion would put itself in a position to push past East Carolina. Once the Pirates hit the fourth quarter, however, they had other ideas. ECU scored 14 points in 24 seconds early in the final frame...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has placed in the top 30% of U.S. schools for veterans in a new ranking by Military Times. This year, ECU was 26th out of 62 schools in the Southeast, 78th among 223 public universities, and 93rd out of 311 schools across the nation. ECU placed in the top 30% overall, in the top 35% among public universities, and in the top 50% in the Southeast.
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Nicholas Sparks’ highlights Washington in latest novel

Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks chose Washington as a location in his new novel, “Dreamland.”. This love story is about Colby Mills who was an aspiring musician until a tragedy thwarted his chances of chasing his dream of working full time in music. Instead, he now operates a small family farm in Washington. Taking a reprieve from the farm, he plays a gig in St. Pete Beach, Florida. There, he meets Morgan Lee who is the daughter of wealthy doctors from Chicago. She has a degree from a prestigious college music program and has dreams of moving to Nashville.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

ENC doctor explains how realistic Biden’s pursuit of ending cancer is

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden called for the nation Monday to “end cancer as we know it” in his administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech. Evoking JFK’s historic “moonshot” speech, Biden called for our own generation’s...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide

New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react. Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pitt County bridge...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Florida man convicted by federal jury on firearm charge following shooting of North Carolina sheriff’s deputy

A federal jury convicted Jarred Javon Ford, of Florida, for illegally possessing a gun in an incident where he shot a Nash County Sheriff’s deputy several times following a traffic stop, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Ford is also facing state charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault on a law enforcement officer and other drug and traffic-related charges in state court arising from the incident.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

2022 Pitt County Fair coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The fairgrounds are about to come back to life in Greenville. From September 20th-25th, the Pitt County Fair is coming to Greenville. The Pitt County Fair will feature rides, karaoke, live shows, bull ridings, helicopter rides, fire breather shows and food at the event. The upcoming fair will have agricultural exhibits […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced

GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bridge will be closed starting this week as crews begin work to replace it. The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is being replaced causing the road to be closed. The DOT will close the road around 8:30 a.m. on...
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Deputies investigating weekend shooting in Halifax County

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they’re investigating a shooting. Deputies say they were called to a shooting on Highway 125 near Crowells Crossroads late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Deputies have not specified what time the shooting occurred. They...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

