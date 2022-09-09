ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars

We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State

Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
VANDALISM
Homeless
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled

Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
COLORADO STATE
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Scare Yourself Silly With These Hudson Valley Haunted Attractions

Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!
TRAVEL
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
SAUGERTIES, NY
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores

With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
TRAVEL
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

