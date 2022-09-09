Read full article on original website
New York State Police Fatally Shoot Man In Hudson Valley
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by New York State Police during what's described as a "mental health crisis." On Saturday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation is underway after a New York State trooper fatally shot a man in Ulster County, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Accused Of DWI on I-84, Assaulting New York Officer
A Hudson Valley man is accused of driving drunk on I-84 and later beating a police officer with his cellphone. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., New York State Police from Orange County responded to the Wallkill Rest Area off Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Hudson Valley Educator Killed When 2nd Driver Passed Cars
We've learned more information about an accident that happened when another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. Last Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop K in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
Serve Your Kids Alcohol at Home? Can You Be Arrested in New York?
Do you let your kids, say they are 18 or 20, drink alcohol in your home? Do they drink to get intoxicated? Are you of the mindset that "if they drink in your home it's ok?" That might be what you do in your home, but what does New York State have to say about this? Is it legal? Can you be arrested for this?
Mosquito With Paralyzing Virus Infects Hudson Valley, NY Resident
Mosquitos with a potentially paralyzing virus have infected New Yorkers in at least five counties, including the Hudson Valley. On Friday, the Westchester County Department of Health learned of the first human case of West Nile Virus in Westchester County this year. Westchester County, New York Resident Tests Positive For...
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
Fisherman Missing on Delaware River in Orange County, New York
First responders are searching for a man who went missing in the Hudson Valley after his boat capsized. On Thursday, New York State Police from Orange County confirmed first responders are searching for a missing fisherman who went missing while fishing on the Delaware River in Orange County. New York...
‘New Normal’ Starts Today In New York, New COVID Rules Issued
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new COVID rules and proudly proclaimed "a new normal starts today." On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul received her COVID-19 booster aimed at the Omicron variant of COVID and updated mask guidelines across New York State. Hochul Masks Now Optional In Most Settings In New...
Photos: Tanker With 8,000 Gallons of Tar Crashes In Hudson Valley
A tanker trailer filled with 8,000 gallons of tar overturned in the Hudson Valley. Police are trying to determine what happened. On Thursday, deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office confirmed a semi-truck with a tanker trailer was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Esopus. Tanker...
Salmon Sold in New York and Surrounding States Recalled
Make sure to check your packages if you've recently purchased salmon. The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of salmon in ten states over potential listeria contamination. Sources say one of the states the salmon was shipped to is New York. If you have this particular brand, the FDA is urging you to throw it away immediately.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Scare Yourself Silly With These Hudson Valley Haunted Attractions
Spooky season is right around the corner. Some of you will probably say it's already here. Regardless, this is the perfect time to start planning out your Halloween adventures. The Hudson Valley is blessed... wait, blessed may not be the best word... how about... DAMNED! Yes, that works, the Hudson Valley is damned to have not only some of the best Halloween attractions in the state, but in the whole country!
‘President’s Own’ U.S. Marine Band Doing Free Hudson Valley Show
Unless you get invited to a state dinner at the White House, this may be your only chance to see the world's most famous military band in person. The U.S. Marine Band, America’s oldest continuously active professional musical organization, will be performing a free concert in the Hudson Valley. But if you want to go, you'll have to reserve your spot now.
Lookback: Queen Elizabeth’s Historic Visits To New York State
New Yorkers are joining the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth. We look back at the three times she traveled to New York. On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II Dead at...
DoorDash Driver Eats Delivery, Leaves Note on Customer’s Door
DoorDash is the largest food delivery company in the United States. The California-based operation runs an online food ordering and food delivery platform, that has grown tremendously in the past few years, especially during the months of COVID lockdowns. Now, customers in the Hudson Valley and all over New York...
Police: Drunk Driver Crashes Into Hudson Valley Home
A Hudson Valley homeowner's long weekend didn't go as expected. That's because an alleged drunk driver crashed into the home. On Labor Day, Monday, September 5 around 10:23 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department responded to 6 First Street in the Village of Saugerties, for a report of a motor vehicle that had crashed into a house.
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Adam’s 5th Location in Wallkill, NY Continues to Grow
We are inching closer and closer to having a 5th Adam's Fairacre Farms location in the Hudson Valley. For the last several years, we've been lucky enough to have 4 locations in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers, Newburgh, and Kingston. Towards the end of 2021, Adam's Fairacre Farms announced the addition of their...
Unearth Stunning Treasures at These 15 Upstate New York Antique Stores
With autumn in the air, antique pickers and bargain hunters will be out in full force on the back roads and byways of Upstate New York. There are hundreds of antique destinations in New York State. They range from large malls to tiny Mom-and-pop storefronts in rural towns. All hold the treasures of our region and all are fun to explore. Fall is a wonderful season to travel the region exploring these "picker's paradises." The leaves are turning, cider farms are around every corner, and antique shops are on full display no matter where you are. Here is a list of 15 antique destinations we think you should consider on your next road trip through the region.
