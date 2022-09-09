Read full article on original website
Greene Central boys soccer finding its stride again, win big at North Pitt
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central boys soccer back to work this fall starting to take shape after making the state final last year. Taking on North Pitt Monday night on the road. Rams would open it up first half, Ariel Nunez dishing in corners and the guy they call Kiké headed in a couple. Greene Central got up 4-0.
ECU announces game against Navy will kickoff at 6 PM
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has filled in the time now for its American Athletic Conference opening game against Navy to be 6 PM on September 24th. The game is being streamed on ESPN+. The Pirates improved to 1-1 this season with a 39-21 win over Old Dominion on Saturday. They came right down to the wire against Navy last year in Annapolis winning 38-35 on a walk-off 54-yard field goal by Owen Daffer.
Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
New ranking places ECU among top U.S. schools for veterans
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has placed in the top 30% of U.S. schools for veterans in a new ranking by Military Times. This year, ECU was 26th out of 62 schools in the Southeast, 78th among 223 public universities, and 93rd out of 311 schools across the nation. ECU placed in the top 30% overall, in the top 35% among public universities, and in the top 50% in the Southeast.
Pitt County honors 9/11 lost lives by giving back
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers honored the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attack by serving the community. Pitt County community members came together to improve and maintain Greenville’s Wildwood Park and trails. Participants put on gloves, long pants, tennis shoes, and brought water bottles to work outside in...
Hurricane season remains quiet, but for how long? Experts & residents react
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricanes have caused massive amounts of destruction to areas in Eastern Carolina in the past, but this year, the tropical activity has been quieter than usual. Hurricane Florence ripped through New Bern in 2018, destroying nearly 800 businesses and leaving the city reeling with a...
Pitt County bridge closing this week to be replaced
GRIMESLAND, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina bridge will be closed starting this week as crews begin work to replace it. The bridge spanning Chicod Creek on South Grimesland Bridge Road is being replaced causing the road to be closed. The DOT will close the road around 8:30 a.m. on...
Craven County holds ceremony at 9/11 memorial site
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County joined together Sunday to honor the lives lost and remember those who are still affected by the events of September 11th, 2001. It’s been 21 years since the twin towers fell to the ground in New York City. At exactly 8:46 in the morning on that dark day, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, killing everyone aboard and hundreds inside.
ENC doctor explains how realistic Biden’s pursuit of ending cancer is
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Biden called for the nation Monday to “end cancer as we know it” in his administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative on the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s famous speech. Evoking JFK’s historic “moonshot” speech, Biden called for our own generation’s...
New Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center Director named
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Tyshanda Brown began her duties Monday after her promotion from facility supervisor. The Beaufort County native has served the state in multiple roles in...
ENC drives to honor fallen Wayne County Sergeant
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Sergeant Matthew Fishman,38, lost his life attempting to serve involuntary commitment papers. Kinston’s Jeep Club, Jeep Affair, met in Goldsboro to drive, celebrate, and appreciate the life he lived. He was a member of the jeep community. Driving was something he loved doing.
Make Me Proud: Beaufort Co Schools welcome students back
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The bookbags are packed and the lunches are made!. School is back in session across the East with academics, athletics, and after-school activities following suit. From the school bus pick up to the dismissal bell, Eastern Carolina kids are hard at work. And the pandemic’s...
Greenville busy street now closed for several months
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy street in Greenville is now closed for the next several months. Construction on improving and upgrading a historic section of Dickinson Avenue in Greenville began Monday. The project includes upgrades to the drainage systems and water and sewer lines, repaving the roadway, and improving...
New Bern police continue search for missing woman
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern police say they are continuing to follow up on leads concerning a missing woman. The New Bern Police Department first asked for help finding Adriana Ilvento on Friday. They said she was last seen wearing a white headband, a green t-shirt, blue sweatshirt, and bleached-stained black pants.
UPDATE: Tar River Rescue was a success
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Over 800 pounds of trash was collected along the Tar River. Forty volunteers worked Saturday morning along the river between Bethlehem Raod and Peachtree Street. The clean-up was part of the Tar River Rescue event, but couldn’t have happened without the volunteers, sponsors, or Rocky...
Rocky Mount launching urgent repair program for residents
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The application period is now open for the city of Rocky Mount’s urgent housing repair program. The program is offering $15,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of deteriorating homes owned by low-income families. The goals of the Urgent Repair Program are to:. Alleviate housing...
Ayden Collard Festival returns
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many gathered from across Pitt County to attend this year’s Collard Festival in downtown Ayden. This two-day event was established in 1975, and it has been taking place for the last 40 years. For Wayne Grimes, attending the Collard Festival is an event he looks...
Missing Washington teen found safe
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - UPDATE: Police say the teen has been found safe as of 3:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The Washington Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing person. Makhiya Boyd, 17 years old, was last heard from on Saturday, September 10th, at around 9:00 P.M. She was...
Edgecombe County deputies investigating weekend homicide
Cyclists raise more than 1.1 million for MS research
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists braved the rain to participate in New Bern Bike MS Ride. Nearly 1.2 million dollars has been raised by the 13-hundred cyclists who signed up for the event. The proceeds from the race go towards research and helping those with multiple sclerosis (MS).
