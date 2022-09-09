GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University has placed in the top 30% of U.S. schools for veterans in a new ranking by Military Times. This year, ECU was 26th out of 62 schools in the Southeast, 78th among 223 public universities, and 93rd out of 311 schools across the nation. ECU placed in the top 30% overall, in the top 35% among public universities, and in the top 50% in the Southeast.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO