While Davidoff hasn’t been a quiet brand for 2022 as a whole, when it came to the Summer of ’22 reporting period (Memorial Day to Labor Day), the big three brands of Davidoff (Davidoff, Camacho, and Nicaragua) were all quiet. Instead, the new products for the Summer of ’22 were in two areas: Zino and Ferio Tego. Ferio Tego is distributed by Davidoff of Geneva in the U.S. While Davidoff is one of the “Big Four” that decided to withdraw from the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, Ferio Tego as a company still has chosen to exhibit there. Today, we turn our attention to the happenings of Zino and Ferio Tego.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO