Summer of ’22 Report: Favilli Cigars
There perhaps isn’t a company that has undergone more of a transformation in the past two years than Favilli Cigars. Earlier this year, it was announced that Mombacho Cigars would be changing its name in the U.S. to Favilli Cigars. This was due to a dispute with Tabacalera Tropical over the use of the Mombacho trademark. However, the transformation of Favilli Cigars was not simply a name change that occurred at the beginning of 2022. The seeds for this transformation were planted about 18 months ago, bringing in new executive leadership, factory leadership, and planning for new brands.
Summer of ’22 Report: Davidoff of Geneva
While Davidoff hasn’t been a quiet brand for 2022 as a whole, when it came to the Summer of ’22 reporting period (Memorial Day to Labor Day), the big three brands of Davidoff (Davidoff, Camacho, and Nicaragua) were all quiet. Instead, the new products for the Summer of ’22 were in two areas: Zino and Ferio Tego. Ferio Tego is distributed by Davidoff of Geneva in the U.S. While Davidoff is one of the “Big Four” that decided to withdraw from the 2022 Premium Cigar Association (PCA) Trade Show, Ferio Tego as a company still has chosen to exhibit there. Today, we turn our attention to the happenings of Zino and Ferio Tego.
Cigar News: Hamlet Paredes Departs Rocky Patel Premium Cigars
Hamlet Paredes, the famed Cuban cigar roller who joined Rocky Patel Premium Cigars in 2015, has departed the company. In addition to being a cigar roller in Cuba working at the Partagas and Romeo y Julieta factories, Paredes has served as a brand ambassador for Habanos SA. He immigrated to the United States and was hired by Rocky Patel Premium Cigar rollers in 2015. He also served as a brand ambassador and had his own brand within the Rocky Patel portfolio with his name. During his time at Rocky Patel, Paredes released Tabaquero by Hamlet Paredes, Hamlet 25th Year, Hamlet Liberation, and Hamlet 2020.
