MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking a hard look at water, sewer and stormwater rates, with an increase possible. Monday night, during a special meeting, the Commission saw a presentation that proposes an overall increase of 3.41% for those utilities. The average home using 4,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of a little more than $4.21 a month.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO