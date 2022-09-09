Read full article on original website
NMU Rec Sports begins drop-in fitness classes
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Rec Center has kicked off its fall drop-in fitness classes. You can bust out your best dance moves during Zumba with instructor Mark Shevy on Mondays and Thursdays at the PEIF on NMU’s campus. Shevy encourages you to have fun, be...
NMU cosmetology program up and running with new location and renovation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology program is underway this new school year with a renovated space for students and faculty. Last fall, the NMU Board approved investing more than $90 million into campus facilities. That includes $2.4 million to relocate the cosmetology program into 9,500 square...
Ore Dock Brewery Co. and AFA pairing up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the Isle Royale Queen is closing early for the season and Ishpeming students are learning from new garden beds at Birchview Elementary. Plus... the American Culinary Federation is teaming up with the Ore Dock Brewing Co. to bring you perfectly paired cold...
Lions organizations helps build garden beds for Ishpeming school
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming organization gathered Sunday afternoon to build garden beds for an elementary school. The Ishpeming Lions built 12 garden beds at Birchview Elementary. These will help teach kids how to grow their own food. The beds are being built as a part of the Ishpeming School District’s farm-to-school program. More than a dozen volunteers came out to help.
Hospice gives free ice cream to first responders
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Health System Home Care and Hospice teamed up with Jim’s Dairy Kreme Sunday to give free ice cream to first responders and veterans. The event also had a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11. It also had a trumpet player who performed to commemorate the day.
Another season with the Marquette Economic Club begins later this month
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - September 19 begins another season for the Marquette Economic Club. The club has a long line of speakers ranging from gold medalist Nick Baumgartner to members of Michigan State Police’s cybersecurity team.
Marquette’s Hurley Park gets new paint job by Detroit artists
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission sent out invitations to artists to paint Hurley Park’s basket ball court and rims. For this project, two Detroit-based artists Ivan Montoya and Joey Salamon were selected. There were 42 applicants. This is the Marquette City Commission’s first public art project....
Event remembers victims of 9/11, timeline of day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents gathered to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 Sunday afternoon. The event had a moment of silence for those lost, a timeline of events on 9/11 and featured multiple first responders who spoke. Keith Lacosse was one of the guest speakers, he says it’s important to remember 9/11 to prevent any tragedies similar to it.
Iron County farm opens for fall activity season
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acres Farm on Fisher Road in Crystal Falls is now open for the season. The fourth generation homestead looks to welcome families back this fall. “We grow a lot of vegetables, we have a chicken farm as well. We do this for our surrounding...
5th annual Crafty Flea Market held at Lake Antoine Campground
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The 5th annual Crafty Flea Market was held in Iron Mountain Saturday. Seventy-five vendors packed the area to sell their treasures at the Lake Antoine Campground. Vendors offered a variety of crafts, homemade goods, and other items. Organizers said turnout was good, although some shoppers...
New health care coverage option opens in Marquette, offers alternative to traditional health insurance
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette gained a new direct primary care option with a different guide for pricing Monday. North Country Health offers an alternative to traditional health insurance coverage — one in which patients pay a flat monthly fee to access services and medication. “There are a lot...
Michigan National Guard carries out exercises near Republic
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan National Guard soldiers performed exercises this weekend at a park in Republic. The 1431st National Guard Engineer Company is at Horseshoe Lake Campground. From watercraft usage to chemical decontamination, guardsmen were put to the test throughout the weekend. Despite the rainy conditions on Friday and...
Marquette City Commission looks at possible water rate increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission is taking a hard look at water, sewer and stormwater rates, with an increase possible. Monday night, during a special meeting, the Commission saw a presentation that proposes an overall increase of 3.41% for those utilities. The average home using 4,000 gallons of water per month would see an increase of a little more than $4.21 a month.
NMU holds off Titans for first football win of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Football team played host to the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Titans. The Wildcats came out on top 13-10 in a close game. FIRST QUARTER. The Wildcats won the coin toss and chose to receive. The drive started with a rush by...
