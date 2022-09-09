Read full article on original website
Why Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Will Include a Lead-Lined Coffin
When her funeral happens, one long-standing trend will end while Queen Elizabeth follows royal family tradition with her coffin.
What Queen Elizabeth II said when a clueless American hiker asked if she had ‘met the Queen’
Queen Elizabeth II’s former bodyguard has revealed what the monarch said to an American hiker who asked her whether she “had met the Queen”.The former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, who was known as Dick, recalled the time when Her Majesty was out in the hills near her Scottish castle at Balmoral when two tourists on holiday approached and one of them engaged her in conversation.The hiker asked the Queen where exactly she lived, to which she responded: London. The Queen, who died at the Balmoral castle on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, told the hiker that she had a...
See the Last Public Photo of Queen Elizabeth II Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II was pictured in good spirits days before her death. On Sept. 8, the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96. Her Majesty's passing came hours after Buckingham Palace shared news that doctors were "concerned" with her health and recommended she "remain under medical supervision."
Inside Britain's Protocol Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death: Her Funeral and Plans for Next 10 Days
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. On the heels of the stunning news that has reverberated around the world, an explicitly detailed series of protocols -- including the Prince of Wales' ascension to the throne -- will begin to roll out. According to multiple...
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
7 ways London has changed since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, at Westminster Abbey, in a joyful outpouring of pageantry, fireworks, street parties and all-round partying. This epic knees-up cost £1.57 million at the time (a huge £48.73 million in today’s money), and was held one year after her father George VI’s death, both to allow for a period of mourning, and to give time for the elaborate preparations. But behind the triumphant flag-waving, London was still a city scarred by WWII, littered with bombsites, and faced with the mammoth task of rebuilding after the Blitz. We’ve come a long, long way since then: here are some of the biggest ways London’s changed since 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral planning begins
Operation Unicorn is now in full effect as Britain prepares for at least 10 days of mourning following Queen Elizabeth II's death in Scotland on Thursday.
Thousands line the roads in the U.K. to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Tens of thousands of mourners lined up to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin was driven through the Scottish countryside from her summer home at Balmoral castle to Holyroodhouse palace in Edinburgh. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial and will be bussed in groups: 'Can you imagine Joe Biden on the bus?'
Foreign leaders attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral have been advised to fly commercial. They have also been banned from using helicopters, according to documents obtained by Politico. The Queen's funeral is set for September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London. Foreign leaders and their spouses attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in...
Queen Elizabeth II’s death announced via traditional easel display in front of Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace workers announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a traditional easel display on the gates of the palace.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows two officials walking up to the front gates of the royal residence. They then attached the easel.An easel was also attached outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Edinburgh, Scotland.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
What Happens When Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II Dies?
Update: Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Read her obituary here. When the world’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, dies, it will be communicated with four simple words: “London Bridge is down.”. The phrase refers to “Operation London Bridge,” Britain’s not-so-secret plan for how to proceed...
‘Frail but smiley’: Photographer recalls taking last official image of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was “frail” but in “good spirits” when photographer Jane Barlow took the last public pictures of her.The monarch was photographed as she met Liz Truss at Balmoral earlier this week, formally appointing her to her new role as prime minister.While waiting for Ms Truss to arrive at the Queen’s Highland retreat, Barlow took some portraits, which would turn out to be the last.In true British style, there was small talk about the weather, with dark skies and heavy rain overhead for much of the day.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updates as King Charles meets mourners at Buckingham PalaceObituary: An extraordinary life of serviceAll the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Brits describe Queen Elizabeth II in one word
"Tenacious, unshakable, influential": CBS News asked everyday Brits to describe Queen Elizabeth II using just one word. Here's what they said.
Memories of The Queen’s 1959 Trip Through the Straits of Mackinac; And a Secret
With the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, a flood of memories and reminiscences came forth from all over the world, but there’s a historic trip in 1959 that the Queen made that involves Michigan, and also a secret the Queen had that she couldn’t tell anyone.
Buckingham Palace statement on death of Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on Thursday. Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace:. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
Queen Elizabeth's beloved corgis are getting a new home
Queen Elizabeth II was known for her love of dogs, and at the time of her death last week, she had at least four — two corgis, a cocker spaniel and a dachshund-corgi mix called a dorgi. There has been much speculation about what the fate would be for her beloved pets, and now, there's an answer, at least for some of them.
All the world leaders Queen Elizabeth II outlasted or lived to see in her 70-year reign
Queen Elizabeth's death signals an end of an era. During her reign, she met with 16 UK prime ministers, 14 US presidents, and many more world leaders.
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been depicted on British banknotes and coins for decades. Her portrait also has been featured on currencies in dozens of other places around the world, in a reminder of the British empire’s colonial reach. So what happens next after her death...
Did You Know that Queen Elizabeth Did NOT Have a Passport? Here’s Why
While heads of state do have passports, Queen Elizabeth did not have a passport and was not required to use one. Here is why. Probably everyone in the modern world knows about the passing of Queen Elizabeth last week on September 8, 2022. She had served as queen of the United Kingdom for just over 70 years. There have been hundreds if not thousands of stories about her in the last few days but here is something I found interesting, from a travel perspective.
