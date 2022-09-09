Read full article on original website
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Fall Colors: An Autumn GuideThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Migrants bussed to sanctuary city Chicago are promptly shipped off to suburbs
A group of over 100 migrants from the southern border were moved to an Illinois suburb after being welcomed in Chicago – an action that is reportedly frustrating local officials. The migrants are staying at a Hampton Inn in Burr Ridge and a Holiday Inn in Countryside, according to...
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
Washington Examiner
'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Daily Beast
‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow
Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
Texas sends migrants to New York. They get a warm welcome, but life there is tough
As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends more migrants via bus from the Mexico border, volunteers, city officials, and migrants in New York City are forced to adapt as politics play out on the ground.
Texas offering $5,000 for info on migrant stash houses
Texas is offering up to $5,000 for information on stash houses wh
Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination
While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination.
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like Cattle
When the latest arrival of migrants from Texas arrived in New York City, there was something different about this group from past migrants who arrived by bus. They all had bar-coded bracelets on their arm.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago.
FOXBusiness
Democrat leaders blasting Texas Gov. Abbott for busing migrants 'lack credibility': Ken Paxton
During his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed the Democratic mayors criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for busing illegal migrants to their cities, arguing the leaders "lack credibility" because they're not trying to address the "real problem." KEN PAXTON: I know it's so ironic that...
Texas, Arizona bus migrants to U.S. cities, and now Chicago. Here's what could happen next
Thousands of migrants are being bused from the border to New York, Washington and now Chicago. Advocates say the plans could backfire on the states that started them
'He is manufacturing a human crisis': Lightfoot rips into Texas governor after dozens of migrants bused to Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants have again arrived in Chicago after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It is part of a political statement from the Republican governor in opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policy.Those migrants were being housed at the Salvation Army in Humboldt Park Sunday night. The bus of families brings the total of people bused here to 125. Now those people begin a transition into their new lives in the city, as the mayor is preparing to accept even more people in the coming weeks. "We're a welcoming city, so we're always going to step up...
Burr Ridge mayor: Chicago dropping off migrants in his 'burb after complaining about Texas doing same thing
Days after Mayor Lori Lightfoot blasted Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending migrants to Chicago without notice or consultation, the mayor of Burr Ridge says she’s doing the same thing to his suburb.
NYC Mayor Adams sends delegation to southern border amid clash with Texas Gov. Abbott over migrant buses
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sent a "fact-finding" delegation to the southern border, part of the ongoing battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the busing of illegal immigrants to the Big Apple. The delegation from Adams’ office met on Tuesday with Border Patrol officials in Eagle Pass,...
Durbin rips Texas Gov. Abbott, says migrant bus arrivals in Chicago are 'cruel and inhumane'
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin has joined a growing chorus of state Democrats who are criticizing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending buses of undocumented migrants to Chicago and other major American cities, calling the act "cruel and inhumane." Durbin made the remarks Friday after visiting a Salvation Army shelter in...
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a Decade
U.S. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez of Texas has "defied property tax law" for nearly a decade by claiming two homestead exemptions. 54-year-old Democrat Gonzalez represents Texas's 15th District in the United States House of Representatives. He was first elected in 2017.
The 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Officially Over. But Hundreds of Migrants Are Still Stuck in Mexico
People are stuck waiting in Mexico because of a new process designed by DHS that requires those in MPP to wait until their next court date before they can be removed from the program
