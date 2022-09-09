ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago

Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
Washington Examiner

'Utter hypocrisy': Ted Cruz blasts Democrats criticizing immigrants in their cities

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) mocked Democratic Mayors Muriel Bowser and Eric Adams for their “utter hypocrisy” over concerns of illegal immigrants being bused to their cities. “The mayor of [Washington,] D.C., Muriel Bowser, has said that the 6,000 illegal immigrants that Texas has put on buses and sent up to D.C. has created a crisis and it is unacceptable and has to stop. Now, that is just 6,000,” Cruz explained on his Verdict podcast. “We ought to send 600,000 — 600,000 would be roughly one-sixth of the number of illegal immigrants who have come in under Joe Biden.”
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
Daily Beast

‘I Was Lied to’: A Nightmare Trip on Greg Abbott’s Bus Sideshow

Evarist Meléndez has not had a particularly relaxing summer. Beginning last month, the 30-year-old and eight other men left their home country of Venezuela. asylum in the United States. That meant crossing Colombia’s Gulf of Urabá to the Darién Gap, a perilous, often deadly stretch of rainforest, mountains, and jungle that divides Central and South America. They traveled by motorcycle, car, train, and foot. They spent seven days walking in the jungle, made their way through Panamá, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and eventually arrived at the Río Grande, in México, where they swam through rip currents to get to Texas.
CBS Chicago

'He is manufacturing a human crisis': Lightfoot rips into Texas governor after dozens of migrants bused to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of migrants have again arrived in Chicago after being sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It is part of a political statement from the Republican governor in opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policy.Those migrants were being housed at the Salvation Army in Humboldt Park Sunday night. The bus of families brings the total of people bused here to 125. Now those people begin a transition into their new lives in the city, as the mayor is preparing to accept even more people in the coming weeks. "We're a welcoming city, so we're always going to step up...
