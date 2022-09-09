ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mltnews.com

Next Coffee with the City Sept. 14

The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 via Zoom. The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. This is a casual setting with the city manager...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Happening nearby: 17th annual Halloween Howl set for Oct. 8

Come join your neighbors and friends along with all their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 17th annual Halloween Howl located at the off-leash dog park at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park south. The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The costume judging is at 1 p.m....
EDMONDS, WA
mltnews.com

Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-8, 2022

21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported that he had his wallet and cell phone stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it as parked in front of the ampm. The wallet contained $60 in cash, a driver’s license, credit and debit cards and a copy of the victim’s Social Security card. He contacted his bank and confirmed that the credit and debit cards have not been used.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Education
City
Lynnwood, WA
Local
Washington Education
City
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
City
Arlington, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Sports
mltnews.com

Snohomish County surveying residents about possible tire recycling event

Snohomish County wants to hear from residents regarding a potential future tire recycling event. In a Monday morning news release, the Solid Waste Division of Public Works said it is researching the need for a future countywide tire recycling event through an anonymous public survey for Snohomish County residents. The short survey will help county staff understand the demand, size, and scope, and help in applying for a state grant to host an event. The URL for the survey is https://bit.ly/tiresurvey.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Local woman organizes Sept. 18 concert to benefit those in need of a helping hand

There was a fire — an arson that burned her rented house down– and just like that, Kristina Morris and her son found themselves homeless. “It’s often thought that a homeless person is unemployed, but in truth, many, like me, are employed,” said Morris. “But once a person becomes homeless, it’s not as easy to pull yourself out of those circumstances as one may think, including me.”
LYNNWOOD, WA
mltnews.com

Traditional 9/11 observance returns to Edmonds Fire Station 17

After two years of abbreviated observances due to COVID, the traditional Edmonds 9/11 observance returned Sunday morning, attracting an estimated 75 attendees including uniformed firefighters, elected officials and members of the public. “It’s good to be back,” began emcee and firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, the driving force behind creating the...
EDMONDS, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy