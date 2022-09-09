Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mltnews.com
Edmonds School Board Sept. 13 to issue oath of office to student advisors, review CTE work plan
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its first meeting of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Sept. 13, is set to issue an oath of office to the school year’s student advisors to the board. The student advisors for the new school year are: Nakayea Stewart, Edmonds...
mltnews.com
Next Coffee with the City Sept. 14
The Mountlake Terrace community is invited to the monthly Virtual Coffee with the City from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 via Zoom. The coffee hour presents an informal opportunity to hear what’s happening, ask questions and share feedback. This is a casual setting with the city manager...
mltnews.com
Happening nearby: 17th annual Halloween Howl set for Oct. 8
Come join your neighbors and friends along with all their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 17th annual Halloween Howl located at the off-leash dog park at Edmonds’ Marina Beach Park south. The event will run from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The costume judging is at 1 p.m....
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Sept. 2-8, 2022
21200 block 44th Avenue West: A man reported that he had his wallet and cell phone stolen from his unlocked vehicle while it as parked in front of the ampm. The wallet contained $60 in cash, a driver’s license, credit and debit cards and a copy of the victim’s Social Security card. He contacted his bank and confirmed that the credit and debit cards have not been used.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mltnews.com
Snohomish County surveying residents about possible tire recycling event
Snohomish County wants to hear from residents regarding a potential future tire recycling event. In a Monday morning news release, the Solid Waste Division of Public Works said it is researching the need for a future countywide tire recycling event through an anonymous public survey for Snohomish County residents. The short survey will help county staff understand the demand, size, and scope, and help in applying for a state grant to host an event. The URL for the survey is https://bit.ly/tiresurvey.
mltnews.com
Local woman organizes Sept. 18 concert to benefit those in need of a helping hand
There was a fire — an arson that burned her rented house down– and just like that, Kristina Morris and her son found themselves homeless. “It’s often thought that a homeless person is unemployed, but in truth, many, like me, are employed,” said Morris. “But once a person becomes homeless, it’s not as easy to pull yourself out of those circumstances as one may think, including me.”
mltnews.com
Traditional 9/11 observance returns to Edmonds Fire Station 17
After two years of abbreviated observances due to COVID, the traditional Edmonds 9/11 observance returned Sunday morning, attracting an estimated 75 attendees including uniformed firefighters, elected officials and members of the public. “It’s good to be back,” began emcee and firefighter Dave “Bronco” Erickson, the driving force behind creating the...
Comments / 0