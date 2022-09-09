ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Man gets 37 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqibl_0hnvISZA00

MRMPHIS, Tenn. — Keatron L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to a total of 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls drove from Clarksville to the house where his ex-girlfriend lived with several family members in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

According to a press release, Walls fired at least ten shots from an AK-47 style automatic rifle from the front yard into a window. Four of the seven people inside the house were hit. One man lost his leg due to the shooting, and another person lost a finger.

No one could see the shooter, and Walls left before law enforcement arrived.

He gave a false alibi to law enforcement regarding his whereabouts, which they were able to disprove through further investigation.

Less than 18 months later, on April 20, 2018, Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her five-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend at gunpoint from their apartment in Memphis.

He forced her to drive them a short way before ordering the woman to go back to her apartment and lock her daughter inside alone. Then he made her drive the three of them to a relative’s house in Marshall County, Miss.

During the drive, Walls threatened to kill both his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

When they arrived, records show that Walls forced both victims out of the car, onto their knees, and fired three gunshots past their heads.

After arguing with several family members about whether he should let the victims go, Walls directed the couple back into the car and forced them to drive into Shelby County, where officers were able to stop the vehicle and rescue the couple.

According to investigators, testing showed that the AK-47 style rifle Walls had matched the spent shell casings recovered from the November 2016 shooting in DeSoto County.

On September 8, 2022, United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes sentenced Walls to 37 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department recognized Detective Mundy Quinn for his tireless work on the case and for bringing it to the federal level. He also organized the investigation between jurisdictions.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 11

wanda hunsucker
3d ago

And he needs to serve every day of this sentence. We seen it time and time again where they were released back to the public and they finish what they wanted to do.

Reply
8
Troy
2d ago

All the victims recieved a life sentence the day this pos went on his rampage and he gets a 37 year sentence. Explain the logic in this screwed up legal system.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Desoto County, MS
Crime & Safety
Clarksville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Desoto County, MS
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why is there a huge backlog of rape kit testing in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in 2021, law enforcement agencies in Shelby County submitted more than 300 sexual assault requests to TBI. The agency said during the past year the turnaround was 33 to 49 weeks to get those kits processed. TBI said MPD submitted a sexual assault kit on September 23, 2021, two days after the incident allegedly happened.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One shot to death at apartments near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot at an apartment complex near the University of Memphis Sunday night. Memphis Police say they found a man who had been shot to death inside the Stratum Apartments located at 510 South Highland Street around 10:40 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Prison#Stalking#Violent Crime#Mrmphis#Keatron
desotocountynews.com

Six-year old case ends with federal prison sentencing

A man faces 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking in a case where crimes occurred in the Olive Branch area as far back as six years ago.
Kait 8

1 in hospital after incident at Mississippi County jail

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a Sunday incident. Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said Sunday afternoon he received a call from their jail informing him of an altercation between two inmates. Cook said One person has been taken to the hospital...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Hickory Hill, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a Hickory Hill Saturday night shooting. At approximately 9:15 PM, MPD responded to a shooting at Sandy Park Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in wheelchair critical after hit and run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in a hit and run on Saturday night in South Memphis. Police responded to a crash around 11:00 p.m. near East Mallory Avenue and South Lauderdale Street. Police said an unknown driver in a white pickup truck with a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
114K+
Followers
123K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy