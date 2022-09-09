Man gets 37 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, officials say

MRMPHIS, Tenn. — Keatron L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been sentenced to a total of 37 years in federal prison for four counts of kidnapping, one count of interstate stalking resulting in permanent disfigurement of a victim, and one count of using a firearm to commit interstate stalking, according to United States Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr.

According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls drove from Clarksville to the house where his ex-girlfriend lived with several family members in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

According to a press release, Walls fired at least ten shots from an AK-47 style automatic rifle from the front yard into a window. Four of the seven people inside the house were hit. One man lost his leg due to the shooting, and another person lost a finger.

No one could see the shooter, and Walls left before law enforcement arrived.

He gave a false alibi to law enforcement regarding his whereabouts, which they were able to disprove through further investigation.

Less than 18 months later, on April 20, 2018, Walls kidnapped his ex-girlfriend, her five-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend at gunpoint from their apartment in Memphis.

He forced her to drive them a short way before ordering the woman to go back to her apartment and lock her daughter inside alone. Then he made her drive the three of them to a relative’s house in Marshall County, Miss.

During the drive, Walls threatened to kill both his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend.

When they arrived, records show that Walls forced both victims out of the car, onto their knees, and fired three gunshots past their heads.

After arguing with several family members about whether he should let the victims go, Walls directed the couple back into the car and forced them to drive into Shelby County, where officers were able to stop the vehicle and rescue the couple.

According to investigators, testing showed that the AK-47 style rifle Walls had matched the spent shell casings recovered from the November 2016 shooting in DeSoto County.

On September 8, 2022, United States District Judge John T. Fowlkes sentenced Walls to 37 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department recognized Detective Mundy Quinn for his tireless work on the case and for bringing it to the federal level. He also organized the investigation between jurisdictions.

