ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Violent crimes a ‘disaster’ for Memphis’ image, expert says

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTrYA_0hnvIPuz00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG )– Two senseless tragedies have put Memphis at the top of nearly every newscast in the nation with the kind of primetime coverage most would agree the city could do without.

Sirens are screaming, police cars are flying, and emotions are running high in a city where the death of Eliza Fletcher and Wednesday’s shooting rampage within six days have left their mark and focused the national news spotlight on Memphis.

“It’s been a disaster for the families involved and it’s been a disaster for our image,” said Dr. John Gnuschke, Director of Sparks Bureau of Business.

Memphis shooting livestream part of growing trend among suspects to gain notoriety, experts say

Dr. John Gnuschke said increased violent crime in Memphis not only threatens lives but makes it harder to attract the kind of businesses Memphis needs to grow and prosper.

“We’re desperate for economic development opportunities. We have to fight for any opportunities that come along and this does not help,” Gnuschke said.

He hopes city and county leaders will make more substantive changes to fighting crime and investment whatever amount of money it takes to do that.

Memphis leaders push for solution to violence

“It will continue to make national news until we reach some solution to it,” Gnuschke said.

Many Memphians are feeling emotionally drained by what’s happened over the last several days and looking for a way to share their concerns by visiting the Choose901 website .

“Choose901 is a campaign where we promote Memphis as the premiere city in the country to invest and enjoy your life,” said John Carroll, Founder of Choose901.

Carroll, who is also Executive Director of City Leadership, said there has been an uptick in site visitors.

“Obviously, this past week has been devastating, scary, traumatizing,” he said.

He admits bad news travels fast but hopes Memphis and its crime victims will not give up.

Mass shooting victim describes moment she was shot

“Every major city in our country has had major tragedies happen in it and they’ve moved forward, good or bad. Our city gets the choice of moving forward, good or bad,” Carroll said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 4

Big Daddy
7d ago

This city is rotten all the way to it's inner core . And the kids have no structure or guidance and raised themselves. women having welfare babies to get more government assistance. And most can't tell you who there Dad is or where he lives. But make no mistake about it when the violent crimes start your not going to reform and rehabilitate grown men. The last week is a definite proof of the outcome.

Reply(2)
5
Related
WREG

Woman dead, suspect wanted after Southwest Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead, and a suspect is on the run after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Thursday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Westmont Road at 7:54 p.m. The victim was located and transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police later said she did […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dozens gather for prayer after stretch of Memphis violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Dozens came together in prayer for the city of Memphis Thursday after a stretch of violence left several people dead and many concerned about their safety.   Fresh off a shooting spree in Memphis, which left three injured and four dead, a local church is coming together in prayer in the Bluff City. “We are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mississippi man charged after threats to recreate Memphis shooting rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars after making online threats to recreate the recent Memphis shooting rampage in Greenville, Mississippi. According to court documents, Jeremy Gordon, 28, posted the threats on Facebook claiming he was going to commit the mass shooting on September 9 beginning at 5 p.m. Gordon has been charged with transmitting […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WREG

Man causes $40K in damages at convention center with BB gun: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was charged after police say he caused $40,000 in damage at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis. Police said security cameras inside the convention center showed Jon Shempert, 30, breaking several windows with a pellet or BB gun on July 27. Investigators were able to develop him as a suspect […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Men named Christian, Bible bagged for East Memphis burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis. Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive. The homeowner said Sunday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

I-240 wreck turns into robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was robbed after he was involved in an accident on Interstate 240 Thursday morning, police say. Police responded to the robbery around 5:30 a.m. at I-240 and Millbranch Road. Officers say they located the victim’s vehicle, but the man was not on the scene. According to Memphis Police, the victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

How can abuse victims protect themselves when laws fail?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Domestic violence is a huge problem in our community. Often victims are encouraged to get an order of protection against their abusers. But some say it doesn’t really work. Jacquinsia Armstrong’s family says she was trying to get away and move on from a boyfriend who was abusing her. She filed an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Alleged drug dealer kidnaps, assaults woman over $100: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for kidnapping and beating a woman in Hickory Hill. Back in March, police say the female victim was walking out of CVS at Winchester and Kirby when 20-year-old Brandon Maradiaga approached her. Police say the woman has previously bought drugs from Maradiaga. According […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WREG

Three injured after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday evening. Police said officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Gill just before 7 p.m. Three victims were transported to Methodist South by a private vehicle. One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Road rage shooter says he feared for his life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, WREG told you about a road rage shooting on a Memphis street that ended with a man in jail. Now, that man says although he was the one arrested, there is more to the story. The sound of a gun shot rang out Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman critical after South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis Tuesday night. Police located a 41-year-old woman shot in the abdomen on the 200 block of West Dison Avenue around 9:48 p.m. The victim’s roommate told WREG that the bullet pierced her back. She was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 charged after pregnant woman shot in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested after a pregnant woman was shot and critically injured in Wynne, Arkansas. The Wynne Police Department says Kaila Henry and Darian Nauden have been formally charged. The shooting happened Monday, September 12, in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street in Wynne. Officers reportedly found a […]
WYNNE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sparks Bureau Of Business#Memphians
WREG

Teen carrying gun jumps into Frayser school through window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teenagers jumped through a window and into a Frayser high school after they say several people chased them and shot at them Tuesday. Police said a 16-year-old who was taken into custody inside the school was carrying a gun. He was charged with carrying a weapon with intent on school property, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police release video of car used in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help in finding the individuals responsible for what appeared to be a targeted shooting in South Memphis Sunday. Police said the victim had just left the Rosewood QuickMarket in the 1900 block of Lauderdale and was walking down South Orleans with two others when someone in a white Kia […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

High-profile crimes lead to city investment questions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a week since a shooting rampage left six people shot, three of them dead across Memphis, but the fear continues — and it may be impacting the local economy. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly is in custody and faced a judge earlier this week. But last Wednesday, businesses went into lockdown, some […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

One critical, suspects on the run after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Memphis Tuesday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Smith Avenue at 7:24 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. Police said three male suspects wearing ski masks fled the scene in a white Kia. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Eliza Fletcher murder may face life sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in the abduction and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher and a prior rape could face life in prison without parole if convicted, a judge says. Cleotha Abston-Henderson faced a judge in Memphis on Thursday on charges related to a 2021 rape. Though a police report on the attack […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas woman and unborn child critical after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman and her unborn child are fighting for their lives following a shooting Monday night in Wynne, Arkansas. It happened in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Street. Wynne Police said they found a woman bleeding in the hallway of a home when they got there. David Pruitt said he […]
WYNNE, AR
WREG

WREG

44K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy