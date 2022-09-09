REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.

