Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
krcrtv.com
Asphalt Cowboys' 68th annual BBQ held at Lake Redding Park
REDDING, Calif. — The Asphalt Cowboys are hosting their 68th annual community Bar-B-Que and live auction on Sep 11 at Lake Redding Park from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. The Cowboys will be serving up their famous BBQ tri-tip and chicken with a side of coleslaw, cowboy beans, and garlic bread. Residents can eat at the park or use the drive-through.
krcrtv.com
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser
REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
Comments / 0