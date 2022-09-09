ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asphalt Cowboys' 68th annual BBQ held at Lake Redding Park

REDDING, Calif. — The Asphalt Cowboys are hosting their 68th annual community Bar-B-Que and live auction on Sep 11 at Lake Redding Park from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. The Cowboys will be serving up their famous BBQ tri-tip and chicken with a side of coleslaw, cowboy beans, and garlic bread. Residents can eat at the park or use the drive-through.
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser

REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
