Selah, WA

News Talk KIT

Yakima's Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday

Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima

Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
YAKIMA, WA
Selah, WA
kpq.com

New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires

The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Goat Rocks Fire now getting State Fire Mobilization Resources

PACKWOOD, Wash.- State Fire Mobilization Resource has been approved by Washington State Patrol Chief Batiste for the Goat Rock Fire. The fire has now burned 1,800 acres near Packwood. Grass, brush and timber all have burned in the 1,800 acres. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are now in effect for...
PACKWOOD, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Former credit union employee charged with stealing from HAPO

Meaghan Brooks, a former credit union employee, is accused of stealing nearly $75,500 from HAPO Community Credit Union. Brooks, 40, was charged with first-degree theft with aggravating circumstances in Benton County Superior Court on Aug. 9. The alleged theft occurred between July 7, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022, according to...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Slight Chance Of Showers...Very Unhealthy Air Quality

Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of scattered showers (20%) for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and the foothills of the Blues...Widespread smoke and haze causing very unhealthy air quality. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. More smoke and haze tomorrow and a slight chance of late afternoon/evening showers...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County

Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Discovery Early Learning opens up this school year in the YSD

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District opened a new early learning center this school year combining 16 different sites spread out across the city for early learning last year. "The reality is children's brains are 90% developed by the time that they are 5-years-old and so there's a lot...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
YAKIMA, WA

