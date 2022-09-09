Read full article on original website
Out of the Way Mabton Washington Hides for Sale $1.1 Million Astonishing Estate
Unsuspecting Mabton Washington Has A Gorgeous Estate You Must See Inside. If you have been to Mabton Washington, you know it's a little off the beaten path. It's a sleepy unassuming little 'burg but it does have a pretty spectacular home that just went up for sale. Beautiful Mabton Home...
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
Yakima Herald Republic
DTG's expansion looms over trails at Rocky Top west of Yakima
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy’s Rocky Top trails provide a unique combination of wildflowers, shrub steppe, single track trails graded for mountain biking, and expansive views of the Yakima Valley. Frequent hikers and mountain bikers have seen that special environment change considerably since DTG Recycle took over the nearby landfill and...
Downed power line sparks vegetation fire
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A vegetation fire was sparked by a downed power line in Benton County Sunday night, Sept. 11. According to Benton County Fire District No. 1, the fire was called in by an off-duty Kennewick fire fight around 5:39 p.m. The fire was located in the area of E. Bateman Rd and Bofer Canyon Rd.
kpq.com
New Fire Burning Near White River/Irving Peak Fires
The White River and Irving Peak fires are burning about 5,800 acres northwest of Plain. The footprint of the White River fire is inside the control lines and geographic features being used as containment lines. The Irving Peak Fire has shown some recent growth with firefighters working along roads and...
nbcrightnow.com
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
4 more die and long COVID remains a problem. New booster arrives in Tri-Cities
Hospitals and nursing homes are stressed, say officials.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Goat Rocks Fire now getting State Fire Mobilization Resources
PACKWOOD, Wash.- State Fire Mobilization Resource has been approved by Washington State Patrol Chief Batiste for the Goat Rock Fire. The fire has now burned 1,800 acres near Packwood. Grass, brush and timber all have burned in the 1,800 acres. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are now in effect for...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Former credit union employee charged with stealing from HAPO
Meaghan Brooks, a former credit union employee, is accused of stealing nearly $75,500 from HAPO Community Credit Union. Brooks, 40, was charged with first-degree theft with aggravating circumstances in Benton County Superior Court on Aug. 9. The alleged theft occurred between July 7, 2021, and Jan. 7, 2022, according to...
nbcrightnow.com
Slight Chance Of Showers...Very Unhealthy Air Quality
Partly cloudy tonight with a chance of scattered showers (20%) for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley and the foothills of the Blues...Widespread smoke and haze causing very unhealthy air quality. Temperatures tonight will be in the 50s and 60s. More smoke and haze tomorrow and a slight chance of late afternoon/evening showers...
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Evacuation levels reduced for Goat Rock Fire, Highway 12 and SR 123 reopen
PACKWOOD, Wash.- UPDATE 9/12/22. As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, September, 11th, evacuation levels due to the Goat Rock Fire in the Timberline area have been reduced and Highway 12 and SR 123 is open to traffic in both directions. Timberline to the south of Highway 12 (the area in...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
Missing Yakima boy’s mother says son loves fish, will come if called
YAKIMA – The parents of Lucian Munguia, the 4-year-old boy who has now been missing more than 24 hours, said they are desperate to find any clues as to where he may have gone. Lucian went missing from Sarg Hubbard Park Saturday. Authorities said his family spent about 15 minutes looking for him before they called police. Yakima Fire Deputy...
Elk Survive Monday Morning Crash on State Route 240 in Benton County
Two elk were injured early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle. According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson:. WSP investigated a one vehicle vs. two elk, minor injury collision on SR 240 near MP 22 in Benton County. The elk were loaded onto a trailer and will be able to be salvaged. Be cautious during dawn and dusk times while driving remote roads.
nbcrightnow.com
Discovery Early Learning opens up this school year in the YSD
YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District opened a new early learning center this school year combining 16 different sites spread out across the city for early learning last year. "The reality is children's brains are 90% developed by the time that they are 5-years-old and so there's a lot...
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
Prosecutor Hoping for Arrest Soon in Yakima Fatal Hit and Run
Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he's working closely with the U.S. Marshal's Office in the search for the man wanted in Yakima for the June 12 fatal hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker. Baker was killed while riding a bike along Summitview Road. An arrest warrant has been issued as...
