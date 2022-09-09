[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO