Columbus, OH

theozone.net

I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing

[In reply to "That's a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don't lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat

[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn't mean OSU wasn't trying . It just means OSU didn't push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link

Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
theozone.net

Ewers threads will never go away. nor should they...

[In reply to "I think when Devin Brown eventually plays for OSU the Quinn Ewers threads may go away . He has a " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:27:08 09/11/22]. ...Burrow threads never went away despite OSU having Haskins and Fields. This will be no different. OSU will have great QB play and the guy that was here that left and becomes great will be a topic. no reason for it not to be.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided

[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)

Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,. In 2018 in his first year as a HC his focus was overwhelmingly on Offense playing as fast as possible. Did not think much about field position, or creating track meet game situations similar to a wild B12 or PAC-12 type of team.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Freeman is soooo in over his head. Feel bad for him because of course he's not going to turn it down but wth are they

Doing hiring a guy with zero head coaching experience at ND. It didn't work with Bob Davie who had more experience as an assistant than Freeman. I think they just went on the cheap when they saw what Kelly got and now they're in a complete mess. You can't fire him without giving him a few years or the race card will be thrown out. They're in a mess.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Doesn’t really matter much to OSU what ND does now, imo.

[In reply to "What a dilemma: Always hoping Domers will lose but knowing if they lose to Marshall it's a bad look for our Bucks! *" by BlanchardBuck, posted at 16:52:49 09/10/22]. If OSU goes 13-0 or 12-1 with a B1G title, they're in, and if they don't they're not....
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theozone.net

That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.

[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it's top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don't lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on

[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day's overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Ohio State Shows Quick Strike Offense and Explosive Pass Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State had 538 yards of total offense on 54 plays against Arkansas State. Even without starting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and veterans Julian Fleming, and Kam Babb, Ohio State’s pass game showed out. Ohio State’s pass game got back on track on Saturday in...
COLUMBUS, OH
theozone.net

Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + On the passing...
COLUMBUS, OH

