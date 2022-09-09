ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Budget Airline Is Promising Us $99 Flights to Europe

While companies making supersonic jets are promising four-hour flights between London and New York, the numbers show that most people are more concerned with ticket price than speed. Jet fuel is, according to the IATA, up by almost 150% from last year while the latest numbers from Adobe Analytics (ADBE)...
WASHINGTON, DC
PC Magazine

Save on Plane Tickets: How to Find Cheap Flights to Your Dream Destination

Flying is difficult these days, from flight delays and cancellations to exorbitant airfare prices. If you're looking to get your travel fix following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, you have your work cut out for you. The budget flights from the peak of the pandemic are a thing of the past, but that doesn't mean there aren't ways to save money when planning that dream vacation. Here are a few tips that can help you find cheap airline tickets.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
travelawaits.com

I’ve Been Traveling On Airline Credit Card Miles For Over 10 Years

Since 2006, I have flown to Italy, France, Spain, and the UK –– 12 flights in total –– and each flight has cost less than $100. I paid for them with miles earned by purchasing everyday necessities like groceries, toiletries, and gasoline, with an airline credit card that earns miles for every dollar spent.
BoardingArea

Million Miles Sweepstakes At United Airlines

United Airlines is offering customers who book airfare using Money + Miles a chance to win 1 million MileagePlus miles. While we’d all love to win a million miles, I would caution you before using United’s Money + Miles redemption option. Win United Airlines Miles Via Million Miles...
Business Insider

Best credit card deals and bonuses this week: A great time to earn Alaska miles or JetBlue points from two elevated limited-time offers

Best 0% offer (balance transfers) Best 0% offer (purchases) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Business Insider

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature Card review: Earn a 15,000-point bonus and up to 5x on purchases for no annual fee

Is the PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature the best card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
