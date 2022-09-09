Read full article on original website
Related
theozone.net
Disagree. OSU is just fine . The new WRs , Stover all look great . OSU could have scored 70 Sat
[In reply to "Think Day is struggling with offensive identity. Even without JSN, we should be working better on O than we are*" by skcuB-oG, posted at 17:27:02 09/12/22]. if they wanted to . No . That doesn’t mean OSU wasn’t trying . It just means OSU didn’t push it on 4th down . Lost a couple possessions and basically shut it down after Stroud left .
theozone.net
Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)
Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,. In 2018 in his first year as a HC his focus was overwhelmingly on Offense playing as fast as possible. Did not think much about field position, or creating track meet game situations similar to a wild B12 or PAC-12 type of team.
theozone.net
I totally disagree but I respect your opinion . OSU really struggled in the passing
[In reply to "That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven." by G-Man, posted at 17:41:10 09/12/22]. game early and especially in short yardage last year ( early and throughout the year ) . This team is improved in the run game . Stroud through 4 f his interceptions early last year . Zero this year . : Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
This is a good read on Scott Frost and got me thinking about Marcus Freeman- link
Despite Marcus Freeman taking a dig at OSU I don’t want him to fail. He will always be a Buckeye - but I do want Notre Dame to fail. If Freeman has success it will be bad for OSU . Freeman takes over a program lacking a decent QB - unless they get one in the portal for next year - they’ll face the same issues and will need to replace the whole Defense . It’s not going to get easier unless he can make it to 2024.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
Completely agree the defense is much improved from top to bottom in terms of scheme and execution…m
[In reply to "faster and more aggressive is the opposite of soft...." by Brutus, posted at 21:11:59 09/12/22]. I guess what I am trying to say is that I don’t see a defense that knocking people’s lights out and making guys look for the tunnel and tap out.
theozone.net
Ewers threads will never go away. nor should they...
[In reply to "I think when Devin Brown eventually plays for OSU the Quinn Ewers threads may go away . He has a " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:27:08 09/11/22]. ...Burrow threads never went away despite OSU having Haskins and Fields. This will be no different. OSU will have great QB play and the guy that was here that left and becomes great will be a topic. no reason for it not to be.
theozone.net
I’d argue the biggest factor that got OSU into the 2016 CFP was the win at Oklahoma was too good to ignore
[In reply to "Doesn’t really matter much to OSU what ND does now, imo." by Mr.C, posted at 16:57:24 09/10/22]. I’d hate for it to come to this but in a similar situation where OSU is 11-1 and loses the East, the Notre Dame win could be pivotal one way or the other.
theozone.net
Harrison was an almost alot . The Defensive Line harassed the QB but Blackmon just avoided
[In reply to "Those smarter than me, that watch the tape, feel the DL is playing better than some think..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 16:22:55 09/12/22]. a sack probably a dozen times . JTT, Sawyer , Harrison, Vincent and the LBs certainly all applied a ton of pressure . Also OSU is absolutely getting uphill as to the last couple years when they looked like they were catching guys or being pushed around . : At least in regards to lack of sacks. Supposedly pushing the OL back and getting lots of pressure.
RELATED PEOPLE
theozone.net
I agree. First two games have felt weird and I can't exactly put my finger on it
[In reply to "Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 13:42:21 09/12/22]. some things I like better. The defense definitely feels more aggressive, more TFLs, less runs getting into the secondary. More confidence in the run game.
theozone.net
The amount of people who want Urban to coach again is astounding. If he coached against Ohio State, he
[In reply to "People who bring up Urban no nothing about him. He would not take that job for any amount of money. *" by Tom Zak, posted at 16:42:28 09/12/22]. would kick our butts all the way to timbuktu, drags us back by our hair, then kick us back to Timbuktu.
theozone.net
That’s a stretch. The O has looked uneven.
[In reply to "Ohio State lost 2 first round NFL WRs , an NFL TE and it’s top 2 returning WRs have been hurt " by NortonBuckeye, posted at 17:08:57 09/12/22]. Much of it is the wide receiver losses. You don’t lose two guys like that and suddenly get better.
theozone.net
Lol Both teams OSU has played are better than what um has played . I do think um has
[In reply to "Michigan looks better than Ohio State at this point*" by Anotherbuck, posted at 21:59:08 09/10/22]. a good team but I think this um worshiping is out of hand . They are playing some really bad teams . Notre Dame is better than how they played today . They just left it all on the field last week .
IN THIS ARTICLE
theozone.net
tough to tell with so many transfers. they were doo doo last year but very much a different team this year...
[In reply to "They played Grambling LOL. Is Arky St a “good”’sun belt team?*" by MagicBuck, posted at 13:58:37 09/10/22]. ...If OSU was slightly smarter on punt team (the leaping penalty which was dumb) then I'm guessing the score is more in the 31-6 range and everyone is a happyish camper.
theozone.net
Ohio State Shows Quick Strike Offense and Explosive Pass Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State had 538 yards of total offense on 54 plays against Arkansas State. Even without starting wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and veterans Julian Fleming, and Kam Babb, Ohio State’s pass game showed out. Ohio State’s pass game got back on track on Saturday in...
theozone.net
We have a guy with zero head coaching experience at Ohio State. Recruiting will tell the tale for Freeman.
[In reply to "Freeman is soooo in over his head. Feel bad for him because of course he's not going to turn it down but wth are they " by losu1, posted at 21:04:12 09/10/22]. He didn’t inherit much. doing hiring a guy with zero head coaching experience at...
theozone.net
Ohio State Postgame: Ryan Day Talks 45-12 Win vs Arkansas State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeyes secured win No. 2 of the season with a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day met with the media immediately following the win. Here are the highlights of what was said. Ryan Day. + On the passing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theozone.net
Been a weird first 2 games. OSU isn’t going for it on 4th down at all. They lost several possessions on
[In reply to "Buckeyes only ave 61.5 O plays per game thru 2 games. On pace for fewest O plays since 1959 (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 13:36:16 09/12/22]. penalties the first 2 games as well. They are running it well, passing it well, and protecting Ok . A lot of new guys ( at least at positions ( 7 positions have new starters right now ) . I love the talent on O. : Still very early and surely this will move up some. At same time I think this is a change in Ryan Day’s overall strategy and actually showing some maturation as a HC,
theozone.net
Freeman is soooo in over his head. Feel bad for him because of course he's not going to turn it down but wth are they
Doing hiring a guy with zero head coaching experience at ND. It didn't work with Bob Davie who had more experience as an assistant than Freeman. I think they just went on the cheap when they saw what Kelly got and now they're in a complete mess. You can't fire him without giving him a few years or the race card will be thrown out. They're in a mess.
Comments / 0