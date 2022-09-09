ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami woman arrested after 2 were targeted in a Little Havana rental scam, police say

By Omar Rodríguez Ortiz, Grethel Aguila
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8re8_0hnvGb3l00

A Miami woman who posed as a real estate agent was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in a Little Havana rental scam — and another suspect remains at large, according to authorities.

Valerie Valentina Meza-Faublack was charged with two counts of third-degree grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and doing real estate without a license, court records show. The 21-year-old is behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center as of Thursday night after pleading not guilty in court earlier that day.

The fraud, first reported by WPLG Local 10 News , began when Miguel Cruz Perez saw an ad in late February in the Spanish-language newspaper Diario Las Americas for a one-bedroom apartment being rented at 1400 NW 3rd St. in Little Havana, according to Meza-Faublack’s redacted arrest report.

Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser records show the building where the unit is located is owned by 1400 At Marlins LLC, which in turn is registered to the real estate firm Metro Consulting & Management, Inc. Metro hadn’t answered the Miami Herald’s request for comment as of Wednesday night. Neither company is mentioned in the report.

When Cruz Perez called the number in the ad, according to Miami police, a woman who said her name was Hamanda responded, setting up a meeting for three days later on Feb. 28. Police say she told Cruz Perez that she was a real estate agent, and to bring $4,050 for the security deposit, first and last month’s rent to an office building at 80 SW 8th St. #2000 in Brickell. There, Hamanda told Cruz Perez that he would get the apartment keys on March 1, police say.

But when Cruz Perez arrived at the apartment, Hamanda wasn’t there with the keys. Instead, police say, Maria Ramirez and an unnamed third person arrived saying the same apartment had been rented to them.

The group went to the Brickell office to find out what was going on, according to the report. As they told each other what happened, police say they had similar stories: two Latina women were renting the same apartment and instructed each of them to pay $4,050 to get the keys.

Ramirez said that a woman who identified herself as Natalia, a real estate agent, gave her a tour of the apartment, investigators said. Police say Hamanda showed the apartment to Cruz Perez, and even took a photo with him.

“During the showing of the apartment all parties were present (victims and defendants),” police said on the report. “However, when the funds were collected for the rent and the security deposit, the two victims hand-delivered their cash to both defendants on separate dates.”

Police noted in the report that an employee at the Brickell building told the group that the office is rented for meetings by people who have a membership. Neither a Hamanda nor a Natalia were listed as members, police say.

Cruz Perez identified Meza-Faublack as Hamanda in a March 28 photo lineup, according to investigators. Three days later, Ramirez identified “Natalia,” police say.

On Wednesday, police say Meza-Faublack arrived at a police station for a scheduled appointment with detectives, and agreed to speak with them without having an attorney present. What she told them, though, was redacted from the police report. She was then arrested and taken to the detention center.

Natalia, whose real name is also redacted on the report, remains at large, according to Meza-Faublack’s arrest report.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

3 shot dead in West Park, deputies say

WEST PARK, Fla. – Two men and a teenage boy were shot dead in West Park overnight Monday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the shooting happened in the 4100 block of Southwest 21st Street just after midnight. Codd said deputies found one...
WEST PARK, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Havana, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Miami woman's family demands justice after deadly drive-by shooting

MIAMI - Loved ones are demanding justice after an 85-year-old woman was gunned down in front of her home on Friday.It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 10 Ave and 52 Street. Miami-Dade police said they received a Shotspotter alert and arriving officers found Elizabeth Level suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she later died. "To think that our grandma would be murdered with a gunshot wound to the head," said Level's granddaughter Griselda Bee. Another of Level's granddaughters, Jacara Level, said she was a pillar...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Miami Apartment, Stabbed Her and Another Man: Police

A Miami man is facing charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment and stabbed her and another man several times. Khwamee Barraca Woods, 19, is facing two counts of attempted felony murder, two counts of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, one count of armed burglary with assault or battery, and one count of grand theft, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Dog stolen in armed carjacking found & reunited with owner

North Miami, FLA – A Canadian woman’s visit to South Florida ending on happy note after her beloved dog was found. The woman, who asked to be identified solely by her first name, Valentina, told Local 10 her visit to South Florida became a nightmare Friday when two men carjacked her friend at gunpoint with her beloved dog in the backseat.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Havana#Real Estate Brokerage#Police Station#Fraud#Wplg Local 10 News#Diario Las Americas#The Miami Herald
WSVN-TV

West Park shooting leaves 3 dead, including 1 teen

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators are combing for clues after a deadly triple shooting in West Park. Police have been inspecting a house on Southwest 21st Street, near Barack Obama Boulevard, since midnight, Monday. A mobile command center was set up and streets continued to be blocked as of...
WEST PARK, FL
NBC Miami

Man, Woman Injured in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Lauderhill: Police

Lauderhill Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and a woman hospitalized Sunday. Officers responded to Florida Medical Center just after 5 p.m. after a male patient was admitted with a gunshot wound, officials said. The victim, who was not identified, told police he was in the...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

House fire under investigation in northwest Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County, FLA – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday night. Local 10′s cameras spotted crews working to put out the flames at the home located at 16998 NW 48th Court. First responders tell Local 10 News the fire erupted shortly...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
HipHopDX.com

YNW Melly Denied Emergency Jail Pass For Abscessed Tooth Under Diamond Grill

Broward County, FL – YNW Melly requested an emergency jail pass for an abscessed tooth last month, but a judge has reportedly since shot him down. According to TMZ Hip Hop, Melly — who’s currently locked up at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on double homicide charges — claimed his diamond-encrusted grill was infected and required dental work. But on August 30, the judge refused to let him out of jail to have his teeth examined.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police search for shooter who killed 89-year-old woman

MIAMI – Police are investigating after Elizabeth Level, 89, was shot and killed outside her home in Liberty City. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 10th Avenue and 52nd Street Friday. Family and neighbors told Local 10 that Level, known as “Miss. Liz,” was kind.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
28K+
Followers
1K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy