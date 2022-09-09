ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Surprise Polish Plans For Mammoth 96 AH-64E Apache Order Announced

By Joseph Trevithick and Thomas Newdick
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300DmC_0hnvGNth00 US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. US Army

Poland says it plans to buy as many as 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, which will replace its aging fleet of around 30 Cold War-era Mi-24 Hind gunships and then some. This would also make the Polish Land Forces the second-largest AH-64 operator worldwide, behind the U.S. Army .

The announcement reflects a broader multi-billion-dollar Polish military spending spree, spurred in part by the current conflict in Ukraine. Just this year, authorities in Poland have announced places to purchase of 48 FA-50 light combat jets and 180 K2 tanks , among other things, from South Korea , as well as 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks from the United States. This follows other major procurement programs in recent years, including an order for 32 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Błaszczak, who was in Germany today as part of the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Contact Group, was the first to make the announcement about the Apache deal, via an unexpected post on Twitter earlier today. The AH-64E had been competing with Bell’s AH-1Z Viper for Poland’s long-running Kruk (meaning Raven) attack helicopter tender.

“We sent an inquiry to the USA regarding the acquisition of 96 AH-64E APACHE helicopters in the latest GUARDIAN version for the needs of the Aviation of the Land Forces,” Błaszczak said according to a machine translation of his Polish-language Tweet. “Along with helicopters, we will also obtain technology transfer.”

Apache Guardian is the formal name of the AH-64E variant.

“Boeing is honored the Government of Poland has selected the AH-64E Apache for the Polish Armed Forces’ new attack helicopter fleet. An Apache selection strengthens U.S-Polish military ties by enhancing interoperability and cooperation between Poland, the U.S. Army and NATO nations,” a subsequent press release from Boeing said. “During the procurement process, Boeing established significant cooperative partnerships across Polish government and industry. Our partnership with the Polish Armaments Group, in particular, will continue to expand as we implement training and sustainment efforts with local industry.”

From the start, Poland has hoped that the Kruk program would provide significant opportunities for local industrial participation. However, the program, which dates back to 2016, had long made only slow progress. In the meantime, the Polish Army Aviation has continued to fly its Mi-24D/V Hinds, some of which were deployed in the past on operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. These helicopters have undergone some upgrades, including night-vision goggle compatibility and improved navigation equipment, to keep them viable until a replacement can be fielded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1qrG_0hnvGNth00
A Polish Mi-24 Hind. Qubadli Kenan via Wikimedia

There had been rumors a decision regarding this program was finally imminent, but it was expected to be disclosed at the 30th annual International Defense Industry Exhibition (MSPO), which wraps up tomorrow in Poland. However, if the way in which Boeing was disclosed as the winner of the Kruk competition was unexpected, Błaszczak’s comments on how many Apaches Poland is now apparently looking to buy was a much bigger surprise. From the start, the Polish authorities have said that the Kruk program was seeking to acquire 32 new attack helicopters, essentially a one-for-one replacement for its Cold War-era Hinds.

Whether or not any of the additional 64 Apaches that authorities in Poland are now looking to buy might be intended to replace any other types currently in service, such as armed examples of the Mi-2 and W-3 light helicopters, is unclear. What the total pricetag for the greatly expanded order might be is also not clear. Australia’s recent plan to buy 29 AH-64E helicopters is expected to cost around $3.8 billion, which could put the Polish deal closer to $12.5 billion, depending on the particulars of the complete package.

Boeing’s offer to Poland was for “AH-64EV6, with MUM-T [manned-unmanned-teaming] capability,” Adam Hodges, Capture Team Lead for Vertical Lift International Sales at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, had told reporters at MSPO, according to Breaking Defense . However, “the level of interoperability will be detailed on [the] base of government to government talks, and will depend on customer requirements and US Government.”

The V6 subvariant of the AH-64E is one of, if not the most modern configurations of the Apache. The U.S. Army is in the process of bringing its AH-64E fleet up to this standard, which includes a raft of improvements and new capabilities, beyond the improved ability to work cooperatively with unmanned aircraft. Compared to earlier AH-64Es, V6 types feature an expanded suite of sensors, as well as communications systems and data-links, which improve their ability to spot and engage targets, especially during over-water operations, as well as detect and avoid threats. You can read more about the complete V6 package here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3Hwt_0hnvGNth00
A breakdown of the key features found on the V1, V4.5, and V6 configurations of the AH-64E. US Army

Poland’s future AH-64Es could potentially benefit from other efforts to expand the helicopter’s capabilities beyond the V6 package. For instance, the U.S. Army is working to integrate Israel’s Spike-NLOS missile onto its Apaches , which will give them added flexibility when engaging various targets.

The Polish military’s selection of the AH-64E could possibly serve as a springboard for further Boeing rotorcraft purchases, too. The company has identified Poland as a potential customer for the CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, to replace at least a portion of the country’s Soviet-era Mi-8T/MT and Mi-17 Hips .

The sheer number of AH-64Es that the Polish government wants to buy now underscores the country’s general drive to modernize its armed forces, something that only looks to have grown in size and scope since Russia’s launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in February. The employment of heavily armored vehicles and various anti-armor capabilities to counter them – the latter being one of the Apache’s primary mission sets – have been central features on both sides of that conflict.

Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, authorities in Poland, which is a NATO member, had cited concerns about potential Russian aggression as part of justifications for military modernization and increased defense spending. The Polish government is also now faced with a new need to outright recapitalize some equipment stocks, including portions of its tank fleets, as a result of having transferred significant amounts of equipment to its Ukrainian counterparts.

If nothing else, if Poland’s current Apache plans come to fruition, its current military modernization efforts will include becoming the second biggest user of the AH-64E anywhere on Earth.

Contact the authors : joe@thedrive.com and thomas@thedrive.com

Comments / 11

Guest
2d ago

Russia your neighbors are unfriendly now because of your treachery. Buying the good stuff and sending their old Soviet arms to Ukraine.

Reply
3
Related
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariusz Błaszczak
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Lures Russian Soldiers, Blows Them Up Using 'Their Own Mines'

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully lured a Russian patrol unit to a mine they put in place, leaving one of Moscow's soldiers dead and another injured. Ukrainian troops lured a Russian patrol unit to an area on Kotsiubynskyi Street in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol by claiming soldiers from the Azov Regiment were hiding in a building nearby. The Russian soldiers were later blown up by their own mines.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 Newest Weapons in the US Military’s Arsenal

The United States has by far the largest military budget of any nation, at more than three quarters of a trillion dollars. More than one-third of that budget goes toward procurement, research, development, and evaluation of weapons systems. Some of the new weapons systems and equipment in development will replace aging systems. To determine America’s […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Helicopters#Us Army#Military Equipment#Apaches#Ukraine War#Us Army Poland#The Polish Land Forces#The U S Army#Bell#Ah 1z Viper#Guardian
Business Insider

Japan built the biggest battleship ever during World War II, but it didn't last long against the US Navy

The Imperial Japanese Navy's Yamato, along with her sister ship Musashi, were the largest battleships ever constructed. Her nine 46cm (18.1-inch) Type 94 main guns employed were the largest ever mounted on a battle wagon, and as a result, she was the most powerfully armed battleship ever constructed. Displacing nearly 72,000 tonnes at full load, she was simply massive.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown

President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target

Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
International Business Times

New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles

Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Russia is trying to fool the world with its new 'hypersonic' Kinzhal missile

In March, Russia announced the first operational use of its new Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic missile. While it was the first operational use, it wasn't exactly the historic occasion it was made to seem. The Kh-47M2 is little more than a conventional air-launched ballistic missile with a decades-old design. In March...
MILITARY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy