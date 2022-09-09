Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Riot Games artist brings Spirit Blossom Irelia to life—but it won’t be coming to League anytime soon
Riot Games has released many Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends, but the developers have yet to make one for Irelia despite the skin line’s lore being deeply tied to her story. Nevertheless, one of the devs has created a splash art of what the skin might look...
dotesports.com
The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal
Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
dotesports.com
Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
dotesports.com
Five years later, Worlds 2022 will feature blockbuster League rematches between 3 teams and their historic mid laners
The groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were drawn earlier today, and in one group, a three-way rematch between some of the most storied teams in pro League history is on the horizon, five years after the last time they were all piled into one group draw.
dotesports.com
Riot to change Udyr’s build paths in League Patch 12.18 in hunt for champion sweet spot
Udyr has been a dominant force in the solo queue meta since his rework launched in League Patch 12.16, and in an upcoming patch, Riot is making an adjustment to the character that could see his most optimal build altered. In Patch 12.18, which is set to release next week,...
dotesports.com
Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
dotesports.com
Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals
European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
dotesports.com
Here are all groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage
The four groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were revealed by Riot Games earlier today. With the tournament starting later this month, teams have just under a month to prepare for their opponents. At Worlds, 24 teams will have the opportunity to hoist...
dotesports.com
C9 Berserker’s LCS finals KDA was highest by any North American League player in 10 seasons
Cloud9 AD carry Berserker had a series to remember against 100 Thieves yesterday. Beyond winning the LCS Championship and taking home the official “player of the series” honors, Berserker nearly set an LCS record for the highest KDA in a single grand finals series with a mark of 47.0 during the three-game sweep.
dotesports.com
When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?
Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
dotesports.com
EA to publish ‘next great hunting game’ from Dynasty Warriors studio
Electronic Arts is partnering up with one of Koei Techmo’s top studios, Omega Force, to develop a brand new AAA title under its EA Origins label. This title, helmed by the studio behind Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors, will be an original IP based in a fantasy version of feudal Japan. It is being worked on with the goal of becoming “the next great hunting game.”
dotesports.com
Classic pro League champions Thresh, Lee Sin to be buffed just in time for Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.18, which is the patch that this year’s League World Championship will be played on. In the patch, 12 champions are set to receive balance updates, with four receiving direct buffs. Perhaps the most notable champion to...
dotesports.com
What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?
Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com
No VCS again? Riot global esports head says they’re still working to get teams to Worlds 2022
Fingers are crossed for the VCS teams headed to the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, after reports suggest that visas have been declined for multiple teams from the region. GAM Esports, VCS Summer 2022 champions and Vietnam’s top seed, reportedly had their application for U.S. visas declined, according to...
dotesports.com
A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
dotesports.com
How to access the Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta? What regions are included?
Ubisoft revealed some news on Rainbow Six Mobile yesterday as part of the Ubisoft Forward event. After its initial announcement last April, its closed beta is fast approaching, scheduled for Sept.12. Not all the players with a mobile phone will be able to test out the upcoming Rainbow Six game...
dotesports.com
When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?
Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.
dotesports.com
How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code
The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing. But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.
dotesports.com
One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3
Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
dotesports.com
What is Fortnite Paradise?
It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
