dotesports.com

The Splatoon 3 community is in agreement that Shooters reign supreme… but one weapon remains abysmal

Splatoon 3 has been out for a few days now, with players grinding up the ranked ladder to S+ and seeing what the stacked weapon library offers. May you be a fan of the new weapons, the old school Dualies, or a fan of the hollow bucket. There is a weapon and playstyle to fit any Inkling and Octoling. That doesn’t mean that every weapon is good, however.
dotesports.com

Jungle champions, including Udyr, Hecarim, remain key focus for League devs in final patch before Worlds 2022

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is just around the corner, and today, Riot Games revealed a preview of Patch 12.18, the patch the tournament will be played on. This season, Riot has been implementing changes at a gradual pace over the last few weeks as opposed to overhauling the game with one big Worlds patch. Since Patch 12.16, the League developers have been planning for the tournament. Patch 12.18 stands as the culmination of several months’ work of balancing changes.
dotesports.com

Who are Beyond Gaming in League of Legends?

The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is on the horizon, and with the groups for both the play-in and group stage drawn, the expectations are starting to rise. Once again, the play-in stage will begin with two groups of six teams each. In Group A, two Western favorites in the form of Fnatic and Evil Geniuses have slotted themselves against Beyond Gaming, the second seed for the PCS who aren’t unknown when it comes to playing in the international scene. With their experience and individual prowess, the Taiwanese squad deserves all the respect they can get for a handful of reasons.
dotesports.com

Rogue earns chance at glory with dominant series against Fnatic, will meet G2 in 2022 LEC Summer Finals

European League of Legends fans witnessed a battle between two of the best teams in the LEC when Rogue and Fnatic fought for their season at the 2022 LEC Summer Finals stage at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. It was an exciting series to lead up to the culmination of this past season, but Rogue has finally earned their rematch against G2 Esports tomorrow.
dotesports.com

Here are all groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2022 group stage

The four groups for the main event of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship were revealed by Riot Games earlier today. With the tournament starting later this month, teams have just under a month to prepare for their opponents. At Worlds, 24 teams will have the opportunity to hoist...
dotesports.com

When does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s The Last Chapter DLC release?

Ubisoft Forward’s Assassin’s Creed showcase unveiled a wide array of upcoming projects for the long-running, beloved franchise, including the final DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, dubbed The Last Chapter. Showcased by developer Gareth Glover, The Last Chapter is set to tie up the remaining plot lines left...
dotesports.com

EA to publish ‘next great hunting game’ from Dynasty Warriors studio

Electronic Arts is partnering up with one of Koei Techmo’s top studios, Omega Force, to develop a brand new AAA title under its EA Origins label. This title, helmed by the studio behind Dynasty Warriors and Samurai Warriors, will be an original IP based in a fantasy version of feudal Japan. It is being worked on with the goal of becoming “the next great hunting game.”
dotesports.com

What platforms will Marvel’s Midnight Suns be on?

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the tactical RPG, was delayed a few times during development, but it’s finally looking to hit the shelves toward the later part of 2022’s fourth quarter. Midnight Suns features a different gameplay style than other Marvel titles released recently. Combat is turn-based in the...
dotesports.com

A Mudmouth bug is ruining Salmon Run matches in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 players who dived into Salmon Run over the weekend to explore the new content on offer have come across one of the game’s most annoying and destructive bugs that is causing players to quit the game mode until Nintendo fixes it. So why exactly is this a...
dotesports.com

When does Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 start?

Epic Games loves keeping Fortnite fresh to give returning players a reason to come back and new players a reason to join this adrenaline-packed battle royale that never ceases to amaze us. Each new chapter in Fortnite brings a new battle pass, new island areas, special events, and limited-time game modes that are simply a treat to play.
dotesports.com

How to redeem your Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta code

The long wait is almost over. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is mere weeks away from releasing. But before the game comes out on Oct. 28, a beta test will take place for players to sink their teeth into some of the multiplayer component while also helping shape how the game will look when it releases.
dotesports.com

One of Japan’s top players has already reached max rank in Splatoon 3

Another Splatoon player has already reached Splatoon 3’s top rank after just a few days of the new game being out on Nintendo Switch. Earlier today, one of Japan’s top Splatoon players, Sheltan_mon1, reached S+ in Splatoon 3‘s ranked mode. The game launched on Sept. 9, meaning it only took him a little over two days to achieve this lofty goal.
dotesports.com

What is Fortnite Paradise?

It’s that time of year again when Fortnite is ending one season in anticipation of starting another. Chapter Three, season three has received mixed reactions from fans, but this next season already looks like something unique and spectacular. Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is set to release on Sept. 18 and we finally have a name for it: Paradise.
