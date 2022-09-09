Read full article on original website
Related
Trump news – live: DoJ accepts Trump’s ‘special master’ nominee as top aides hit with subpoenas
The Justice Department has said it is willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s candidates for a “special master” in his legal dispute with the FBI.Federal prosecutors submitted a legal filing on Monday evening signing off on the suggestion of Raymond Dearie, a 78-year-old former US District Court judge appointed by Ronald Reagan in1986.The special master is a trusted third party who will review top-secret documents taken from Mr Trump’s Florida home at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether any should be excluded from the case.It came after the Department of Justice‘s investigation into the storming of the Capitol on...
Giuliani review: Andrew Kirtzman’s definitive life of Trump’s last lackey
Rudy Giuliani went from hero to zero. As mayor, he guided New York City and the nation through the trauma of 9/11. Twenty years later, Sacha Baron Cohen captured him with his hands down his pants and cameras rolled as dye ran down his sweaty face. America laughed. Before he...
Russian officials call for Putin to be toppled as Moscow suffers ‘significant’ military setback in Ukraine
Angered by their country’s war in Ukraine, some Russian officials have taken the brave step of publicly calling for Vladimir Putin’s resignation. District councils in the long-serving leader’s home city of St Petersburg are among those who have urged the country to oust the 69-year-old. As Ukraine...
The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see
Russian losses are the accumulation of a multitude of existing problems that are now colliding head-on with a Ukrainian military that has been patient, methodical and infused with billions of dollars of the Western military equipment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuesday briefing: ‘Give us the weapons!’ – the counteroffensive that could secure the west’s support in Ukraine
Good morning. Last Wednesday, when the dominant story in Ukraine was grinding warfare in the southern Kherson province that had no imminent prospect of a breakthrough, Vladimir Putin spoke confidently about Russia’s unbreakable might. “We have not lost anything and will not lose anything,” he said. The best news out of Kharkiv was about an escaped chimpanzee being wheeled back to the city zoo on a bicycle.
Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action
Robin Tyner knows that people are driving climate change and believes the state should do more to address it. As an oceanographer and meteorologist, that view is uncontroversial among Tyner’s colleagues. That will not be the case if Tyner wins the election to represent Exeter as a Republican in the New Hampshire House, where climate […] The post Growing number of Republican candidates express openness to climate action appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Ukraine war – live: Putin’s withdrawal from Kharkiv could mark turning point in invasion, says US
Ukraine’s rapid counteroffensive, which has seen it regain large swathes of land and send Russia into a panicky retreat, could mark a turning point in the war unfolding in Europe, US and western officials have claimed.Volodymyr Zelensky announced late on Monday that Ukrainian soldiers have liberated more than 6,000 square kilometres of Ukraine’s territory — in just the 12 days of September — in eastern and southern parts of the country where previously Russia had its biggest successes.The Ukrainian president asked for more weapons to fight back against Russia, saying: “Why is the biggest source of terror in the...
Comments / 0