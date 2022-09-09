DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) -- While Minnesota and Wisconsin student loan borrowers might soon have some of their federal debt forgiven, they might still need to pay state taxes on it. By the end of 2022, student loan borrowers can expect $10,000 to $20,000 of their federal student loan debt to be forgiven after the Biden administration announced the move in August.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO