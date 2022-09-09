Read full article on original website
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Announced for Tennessee-Florida
No.15 Tennessee (2-0,0-0) will host Akron (1-1, 0-0) at home this weekend at 7 pm ET on ESPN+. The Vols are riding a wave of momentum after a thrilling overtime victory against Pitt. While the Zips await on Saturday, a showdown is on the horizon on September 24th as No.18 Florida is set to come to ...
‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban
Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said. But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Claiborne Progress
Tennessee climbs in polls after OT win at Pitt
After beating No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Tennessee climbed nine spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and debuted in the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll at No. 16. With the win, head coach Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee...
Tennessee climbs in AP Top 25 poll after Pittsburgh game
The Tennessee Volunteers have entered the Associated Press College Football Top 15 poll which is their highest ranking since Week 5 of the 2020 season.
247Sports
Rucker: No apologies needed, Vols. But don't do this again.
PITTSBURGH — Much of life is lived in some shade of gray, but some things really are black and white. One of those things: Never apologize for any win on any field at any time for any reason. It could be argued — with reason — that Tennessee on...
Claiborne Progress
Gap falls at home to Union County
Cumberland Gap dropped a 36-24 decision Friday to visiting Union County. The Panthers led 6-0 after the game’s first possession on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyle Figueroa. Figueroa scored again, this time from 2 yards out, after a Union County turnover to put Cumberland Gap ahead 12-8. After Union County finally got going on offense, a 49-yard TD pass from Cumberland Gap’s Brayden Painter to Kole Welch closed the lead to 30-24 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
Claiborne Progress
Gap girls soccer whips Harriman
Brianna Goins scored two goals and Cumberland Gap beat Harriman 9-0 on Thursday. The unbeaten Panthers improved to 9-0-1 and 2-0 in district play with the win. Aly Ramsey, Carlie Napier, Allyson Brock, Alana Stallworth and Abbie Mayfield each had a goal for Cumberland Gap. Ramsey also added three assists...
Claiborne Progress
Northview proves to be too much for Claiborne
Northview Academy scored early and often, beating visiting Claiborne 70-35 on Friday in Kodak. Northview scored on its opening possession and added another touchdown after a Claiborne fumble after the ensuing kickoff for an early 14-0 lead and never looked back. Claiborne needed to respond in order to stay in...
tigerdroppings.com
Colin Cowherd Says It Must Be 'Miserable' To Be Fan Of A Fan Of This SEC Team
No. 24 Tennessee made it a close one with No. 17 Pittsburgh on Saturday, coming out on top with a 34-27 overtime victory. It put Vols fans through the wringer, something Colin Cowherd needed to tweet about... (The Spun)
etxview.com
More than 350 came to Christ during Rogersville's Go Tell Crusade
More than 350 total commitments to Jesus Christ were made during the Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade on Aug. 28-31 at Cherokee High School football stadium in Rogersville. During that week, of the 350, more than 160 people made first-time decisions for Christ; 25 churches participated; and nearly 5,000...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
West Knox Driver Services center closing, new center to open
The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security said the center will officially close at 5:00 p.m. on September 14. To replace the center, a new Driver Services Center will open on September 19. It will be located at 209 Gore Road SW in Knoxville.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit reveals new details about 2019 explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant
KINGSPORT– BAE System employees may not have followed safety protocol which led to the Jan. 3, 2019, explosion at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. Terry Armstrong, who was the BAE Systems safety manager at the time of the fire, filed a wrongful...
First Lady coming to Knoxville to kick off back-to-school bus tour
First Lady Jill Biden is coming to Knoxville to kick off the Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
wvlt.tv
Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
Claiborne Progress
Assaults, DUIs dominate pleas
Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for Richard L. Rouse, 55, charged with two counts of domestic assault. Rouse was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and 11 months, 20 days ETHRA supervised probation....
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. deputy injured in crash out of ICU, into recovery facility
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After 40 days at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, an Anderson County deputy is out of the intensive care unit. This comes after he was involved in a crash earlier this month with his wife and an off-duty Campbell County deputy. The crash occurred...
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
