Tazewell, TN

Tennessee Lookout

‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban

Knoxville City Councilwoman Lynne Fugate had never before supported a resolution directed to the state legislature, much less one about abortion. It’s up to citizens, not city leaders, to advocate before those elected representatives, she said.  But last week the longtime Republican took what she characterized as a “bold step for me.” Fugate backed a […] The post ‘A bold step for me’: local officials take stands against Tennessee’s strict abortion ban appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tennessee climbs in polls after OT win at Pitt

After beating No. 17 Pittsburgh 34-27 in overtime on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, Tennessee climbed nine spots to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and debuted in the USA TODAY Coaches’ Poll at No. 16. With the win, head coach Josh Heupel became the first Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Gap falls at home to Union County

Cumberland Gap dropped a 36-24 decision Friday to visiting Union County. The Panthers led 6-0 after the game’s first possession on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyle Figueroa. Figueroa scored again, this time from 2 yards out, after a Union County turnover to put Cumberland Gap ahead 12-8. After Union County finally got going on offense, a 49-yard TD pass from Cumberland Gap’s Brayden Painter to Kole Welch closed the lead to 30-24 with 2:34 left in the third quarter.
UNION COUNTY, TN
Claiborne Progress

Gap girls soccer whips Harriman

Brianna Goins scored two goals and Cumberland Gap beat Harriman 9-0 on Thursday. The unbeaten Panthers improved to 9-0-1 and 2-0 in district play with the win. Aly Ramsey, Carlie Napier, Allyson Brock, Alana Stallworth and Abbie Mayfield each had a goal for Cumberland Gap. Ramsey also added three assists...
TAZEWELL, TN
Claiborne Progress

Northview proves to be too much for Claiborne

Northview Academy scored early and often, beating visiting Claiborne 70-35 on Friday in Kodak. Northview scored on its opening possession and added another touchdown after a Claiborne fumble after the ensuing kickoff for an early 14-0 lead and never looked back. Claiborne needed to respond in order to stay in...
TAZEWELL, TN
etxview.com

More than 350 came to Christ during Rogersville's Go Tell Crusade

More than 350 total commitments to Jesus Christ were made during the Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade on Aug. 28-31 at Cherokee High School football stadium in Rogersville. During that week, of the 350, more than 160 people made first-time decisions for Christ; 25 churches participated; and nearly 5,000...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
WBIR

Anderson Co. Schools asks state to allow using all student information for graduation decisions, not just state test scores

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Anderson County Schools said Thursday they passed three significant resolutions. The first asked state leaders to give school districts more freedom to decide whether a student should graduate. In 2021, the Tennessee legislature passed a law requiring third-grade students who are not proficient in English...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked for the public’s help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Sept. 5. Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home on Middlebrook Drive in an Uber, but KPD officials said she never arrived at her destination. She may have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Assaults, DUIs dominate pleas

Judge Robert Estep handled several plea agreements recently during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court including one for Richard L. Rouse, 55, charged with two counts of domestic assault. Rouse was sentenced to a consecutive 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement and 11 months, 20 days ETHRA supervised probation....
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN

